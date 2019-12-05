Game part of holiday fun

Holiday traditions are a major part of many families’ Christmas celebrations. They embody the very idea of Christmas cheer. A fun game has become a part of my family’s holiday gathering. It involves the passing of a Saran Wrap ball around a circle of my family members.
This diversion starts when my aunt gathers all types of prizes, such as poker chips representing money, gift cards, and candy. She also includes some funny gifts, such as half-used bottles of lotion or patched pajama pants. The items are laid out and wrapped up in many layers of saran wrap. The way to get the prizes out is to peel off each layer of the wrap from the ball.
All my family members sit in a circle and a pair of dice is passed around in a dish. Each person rolls and if two of the same number, or doubles, is rolled, then that person gets to unwrap the ball. The dish passes quickly, as the person can keep unwrapping until a new person rolls doubles. Naturally, everyone wants to keep going so the person unwrapping has little time and receives less prizes. After doubles are rolled, the ball is thrown across the circle. Watch out for your head! It is also forbidden to rip the saran wrap. The ball must be unpeeled layer by layer. This game can be intense, but it is always a blast.
This tradition is important to me because it is a fun way to spend time with my family. We all gather around and enjoy spending time together. Everyone—from my grandparents to my little cousins—is able to take part in this activity. The prizes are fun to win, but the real joy is seeing how excited and happy everyone is while they play. I always look forward to participating in this lively family event. Holiday traditions like these are what make these celebratory days so highly anticipated throughout the year.