Gambling; not good or bad

Gambling, like money, can’t easily be defined as either good or evil. Therefore, because this hobby has both pros and cons, it should be left up to the individual person to decide whether they should engage in this venture or not.
Clearly, the main appeal of gambling is the ability to win money, but in order to even have a chance at profiting one must risk their own hard-earned cash, which may very well be lost in the process. As long as there is luck involved, even a complete newbie has a possibility of going home a little richer. There’s even a handful of skills one could learn in order to enhance their odds of winning, but, again, skills are not necessary for this hobby.
Anyone has a chance at securing some dough, but depending on how well one can handle losing will determine how much they enjoy gambling. If one uses money they wouldn’t mind losing, then gambling shouldn’t be a problem, but for others gambling can hurt more then help them in the long run.
For a small amount of people, gambling can become addictive. Like many addictions, it can cause numerous problems and even ruin their lives in the end. On the other hand, gambling can be quite enjoyable for people. It might be because of the exhilaration of using actual money or the fact that it is just simple entertainment. Either way it has certainly became a source of amusement for many, whether they are winning money or not.