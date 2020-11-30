Gambling allowed in Nebraska

Most forms of gambling in Nebraska were illegal, and still are today, but with a little bit of leeway with some casinos sprinkled here and there and a very limited selection of games. I believe if played responsibly gambling could be a thrill and safe hobby. However there is a risk of getting addicted that could lead one into irritability, resorting to theft or fraud and losing important relationships because of the tunneled view handcrafted by the addition of the reward of gambling money. Other outcomes of gambling extensively could result in depression, anxiety and even suicide. With that said, I am not completely against gambling but it is always good to be cautious and know when to stop, limiting how much time you spend gambling so it doesn’t consume you. This goes for many things, not just gambling, the precaution of addition is in places where you might not have guessed and it may surprise you when not being careful. On a more positive and uplifting note, gambling is considered to be a good contribution to economic growth with increased employment, tax revenue, local government and retail sales. Usually, gambling is seen as a harmless, fun hobby and isn’t seen as a huge problem. For eons, opinions have clashed about the matter and voters in Nebraska have fought their way to have the law for gambling fit into the mold of their opinion. This is completely fine, but I think that both sides need to be fully examined with an open mind before a conclusive decision can be made. Though some laws have already been passed and our state has become slowly more open to the idea with some prodding. I do see why precautions and restrictions have been set into place as gambling could swallow the life of someone not fully aware of the potential consequences. I do agree with the laws on this matter that have been passed so far and why authorization and license are the basis of having the right to gamble in legal games.
Nebraskans have the chance to gamble in casinos. It is now legal to gamble in little ole Nebraska.
Gambling, like money, can’t easily be defined as either good or evil. Therefore, because this hobby has both pros and cons, it should be left up to the individual person to decide whether they should engage in this venture or not.
In the words of the late great Kenny Rogers, “You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to to fold ‘em, know when to walk away, and know when to run.” Since Nebraska has legalized gambling, it is here to stay. I don’t see anything wrong with gambling when it is done in moderation. If so…
Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 have been passed in the state of Nebraska. All three initiatives amend Nebraska’s policy on gambling.
