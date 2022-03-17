In what turned into a defensive battle, a goal by Norfolk High School junior Tessa Gall in the 32nd minute stood the rest of the way to give the host Panthers a 1-0 triumph over Lincoln North Star on the opening day of the girls soccer season Thursday at Memorial Field.
"It's huge mentally," Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. "I mean, it's so much better to have a win and have some momentum going into your season as opposed to starting off with a loss."
It was the lone score in a contest in which both teams battled winds out of the north-northeast in the 10-20 mph range and temperatures hovering in the low- to mid-40s.
"I think we shot ourselves in the foot a little bit. We had those moments where we needed that last pass or that second-to-last pass was a little off," North Star coach Ed Meitzen said.
Right after North Star mounted its own offensive attack that Norfolk thwarted, senior midfielder/forward Ahnika Beltz dribbled the ball and fired a pass to Gall going against the wind. Her shot slid just past North Star goalkeeper Mikayla Ray in the lower right corner of the goal with 8:01 showing in the first half.
"I thought we looked good on the counter, but on the counter, we couldn't put the actual shot on frame ... and then, on the flip side of it, I thought we didn't look very good defending Norfolk on the counter. All of Norfolk's good opportunities came when we lost possession and they ran it back down our throat, and that's how they got their goal in the first half."
But that doesn't mean North Star didn't have its chances. Or that Norfolk didn't have golden opportunities to multiply its lead.
Midway through the first half, Norfolk barely missed a golden opportunity when North Star's keeper cheated up to try to stop a shot. A quick move got the Panthers in striking distance, but the shot sailed just right.
The Navigators had a couple of chances to respond after Gall's goal in the first half, but the Panthers stymied both. In the second half, North Star nearly had the equalizer early on, but a diving stop by Norfolk keeper Tasha Eisenhauer kept the lead.
"We're going to expect our defense to really carry a load for us this whole year," Mather said. "I think our offense obviously showed some good things, and I think there's good things to come with our offense, but we're pretty solid defensively."
Eisenhauer and Ray each finished with five saves for their respective teams.
"I mean, first game of the year, you never know what you're really going to get, and you're just kind of feeling things out so, you know, it's never going to be perfect in the first game," Mather said. "You get out there and play the game and see where you are. I was really, really happy with our effort, and I thought we actually did some really nice things for game one. I hope we can make a big jump in game two and just keep improving."
The Panthers hit the road for back-to-back contests in the next week, Saturday at Hastings and Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.
LNS 0 0 — 0
NHS 1 0 — 1
Goal: (NHS) Tessa Gall. Assist: (NHS) Ahnika Beltz. Saves: (NHS) Tasha Eisenhauer 5; (LNS) Mikayla Ray 5.