Gadgets and gizmos are handy

If archeologists found my junk drawer eons from now, they will be scratching their heads in wonderment as to what kind of life we led and how many fingers we had on each hand. I myself look at the gadgets stopping the drawer from completely opening and have to remember what purpose each has. Looking more carefully though, I can defend the space they each take in the drawer.
One cool gadget is the bug doctor which is a plastic doohookey that acts like a mini vacuum for bug bites. When you get a mosquito bite, you put the bug doctor tightly against your skin right where the bite is and pull the cylinder out so that it supposedly sucks the bug poison out that would normally cause you to be itchy at the site. I have tried it a few times and it seems to work even though I don’t really see any small bit of poison at the bite site that should have been extracted. Still, I will stand by its efficacy and hope to be able to find it the next time I or a loved one has a bug bite.
The next invaluable gadget is the cherry pitter puncher. I de-pitted eight cups of cherries in about half the time by putting each cherry in a little three-inch plastic cylinder with a hole in it. You use your thumb to punch a hole in the cherry and the pit falls out the hole. It’s not only a efficient, it’s also a little fun. It’s almost as fun as the corn on the cob scraper.
We will be putting up corn in the next few weeks and some of us will be using a knife to scrape the corn kernels off the cob. I, for one, will be using the handy dandy cob scraper blade that you hold with four fingers in a fist and pull down on the corn from top to bottom. Works great.
I also have the strawberry stem plucker, BBQ meat claws, the pecan de-nutter, the corn de-silker and the fresh herb stripper. Don’t even go near my hamburger chopper/masher.
Even with my full drawers of gadgets, I’ve got my eye on a garlic rocker crusher and a windmill watermelon slicer cutter. The definition of a gadget is “a small device especially ingenious or novel.” I’m all for making life a little more convenient and if you can do so with the addition of little gadget that can sort of fit into a drawer then I say go for it.