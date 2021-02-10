GACC wins C2 tussle in overtime

West Point -- Pender may not be state-ranked, but the Pendragons gave No. 2-rated Guardian Angels Central Catholic everything it wanted, and more, in a Class C2 showdown here Tuesday night.
In a game that went back-and-forth throughout, the Bluejays’ Taylor Timmerman was fouled while gathering an offensive rebound and tied the score at 59 with a free throw which eventually sent the game into overtime.
The junior then scored the first field goal of the extra period, and GACC refused to relinquish the lead--despite a tie at 61-61--and held off Pender’s late rally in the final seconds with 8 of 10 free throw shooting to secure a 69-67 win.
“They’re a very good team and well-coached; they’re very athletic, fast and quick,” GACC coach Jerry Stracke said. “We knew we were in for a battle from the start. We knocked down free throws at the end.”
Seven of those free throws in overtime built a seemingly insurmountable 68-61 advantage with 22 seconds remaining. Freshman Isabel Hass made all 4 of her chances, Kate Gnad made both of her tries, while Timmerman added one.
But back-to-back 3s by Pender’s Ashley Ostrand brought the Pendragons to within one at 68-67 with 7 seconds to play.
Pender then sent Sophia Hass to the free throw line with 5 seconds left where the junior made 1 of 2, but the Pendragons were unable to create a quality shot attempt as time ran out.
“We usually don’t shoot too well from the free throw line, but tonight we were able to do that,” Stracke said. “This is the most Isabel has ever played on varsity; she made some freshman mistakes, but she can do a lot for us.”
Nine lead exchanges throughout regulation suggested the game’s winner might be the team that possessed the ball last.
Six of those were in the first quarter, which ended with consecutive 3s by Zoey Lehmkuhl giving Pender an 18-14 lead to end the period.
Central Catholic trailed until Livia Hunke’s 3 from the wing with 10 seconds left in the second period gave the Bluejays a 35-33 halftime advantage.
“They did a great job of defending our pick-and-roll--they switched on it,” Stracke said. “They played great man-to-man defense, they were physical.”
However, that lead slipped away and Pender led 50-47 at the end of the third when Hunke provided 6 more free throws, Avery Wegner added a field goal, and Ostrand provided a three-point play.
Each team established a lead of three points in the fourth quarter, but neither could protect it, setting up the tie at 59 and the overtime period.
Both coaches agreed that rebounding was a factor in the game’s outcome.
“Rebounding in the second half was huge, especially there at the end,” Stracke said. “We had 18 offensive rebounds--every little thing was important.”
Pender coach Luke Hoffman described rebounding as an in-game emphasis for his Pendragons.
“We talked about rebounding at halftime and about our defensive intensity staying up,” Hoffman said. “I told them that if they did those two things they’d win the ballgame. It was kind of coincidental the way the game ended--with another offensive rebound.”
“That was the story of the night--we didn’t box out, and we missed too many shots around the hoop in a big game,” he said. “It’s fundamentals, at the end of the day.”
Lehmkuhl led the Pendragons with 22 points, while Ostrand and Heise totaled 16 and 10, respectively.
The game ends Pender’s regular season with a 15-7 record, and Hoffman said he hoped the loss “fuels a fire” inside of his team this next week.
“There’s no consolation prize here; it comes down to the small things,” he said. “We have a week to prepare for subdistricts. We talk about playing our best basketball at the end of the year, and you’ve got to have your best practices at the end of the year to do that.”
Sophia Hass scored 19 points for the Bluejays, with Brenna Rief adding 16 and Isabel Hass 11. GACC, now 19-3, will host Pierce on Thursday in its regular season finale.
Pender 18 16 16 9 (0) -- 67
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 14 21 12 12 (10) -- 69
Pender (15-7): Caitlyn Heise 5-8 0-2 10, Zoey Lehmkuhl 6-13 7-8 22, Ashley Ostrand 6-16 2-3 16, Avery Wegner 3-7 2-5 9, Skyler Prokop 0-1 2-2 2, Claire Felber 1-4 1-4 3, Olyvia Nelson 0-2 1-2 1, Dawson Anderson 1-1 2-2 4. Totals: 22-52 17-28 67.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (19-3): Sophia Hass 7-10 3-6 19, Livia Hunke 1-9 0-0 3, Isabel Hass 1-7 8-9 11, Kelsy Steffen 0-9 5-6 5, Brenna Rief 6-15 3-4 16, Leah Jansen 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor Timmerman 3-8 3-6 9, Brandi Doernemann 2-5 0-0 4. Totals: 21-61 22-29 69.