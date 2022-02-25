WEST POINT — The stage was awfully similar for the Norfolk Catholic Knights and the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays.
Both teams had faced off for a district final almost exactly a year ago, with the Bluejays prevailing to move on to the state tournament.
On Friday, both teams met for a trip to Lincoln again. Same teams. Same venue. The Knights even entered with the same record (12-11) as they did in the previous matchup.
The result was also the same. The Bluejays’ defense stifled and the offense did enough to lift them to their second straight state tournament appearance with a 44-30 win.
“I knew as a team that we could do it. Going through this season with this team, I knew that we were able to pull through,” senior Livia Hunke said. “I can’t wait to go to state with my teammates.”
Hunke led the Bluejays with 14 points, including a team-best four 3-pointers.
It was the defense, however, that helped Guardian Angels assert itself early on. The Bluejays forced eight Norfolk Catholic turnovers in the first quarter alone and would force 22 the entire game.
“Every time we always come out with our 2-3 defense and we always have to pull through with our press,” Hunke said. “Our press always makes everybody frantic, and that’s what always works for us.”
As for the offense, it began the game with a 7-0 run, then a 12-0 run from the first to the second quarter. Norfolk Catholic got things going late in the second, and a layup by Avery Yosten made it a nine-point game with one minute, 17 seconds left in the half.
Less than a minute later, Sophia Hass countered with a 3-pointer, giving the Bluejays a 26-12 advantage heading into the break.
Four points from Yosten and a 3 by Kalea Fischer finally got Norfolk Catholic’s offense going in the third quarter. Even then, Guardian Angels was able to stay a few steps ahead, getting early buckets underneath from four different players.
Hunke added another 3 with four seconds left and would score each of the Bluejays’ five points in the fourth.
“They’re a well-coached team. They’re very athletic,” Bluejays coach Jerry Stracke said of Norfolk Catholic. “You’ve got to give them a lot of credit for coming down here and pushing us.”
Another result of GACC’s defensive effort was an inability for the Knights to move the ball the way they hoped to be able to. It’s something coach Tim Kassmeier thought did them in.
“We just didn’t pass the ball like we needed to in order to keep ourselves in some spots that would’ve put us to shoot it a little better,” he said.
Norfolk Catholic finishes 12-12 for the second straight season. The team stood at 6-9 on Jan. 25 following a loss to O’Neill. The Knights went on to win four of their last six regular-season games, then beat the top two seeds in their subdistrict — Fullerton and Elkhorn Valley — to go to the district final.
The team’s seniors included Fischer, Filippa Johnson and Tiffany Peitz.
“I thought our team got along well all year long,” Kassmeier said. “For me, in the long run, that’s probably more important than anytime you have wins and losses.”
Guardian Angels Central Catholic now moves on to the quarterfinals of the Nebraska state girls basketball tournament. They will be played on Tuesday, March 8, at Lincoln Southeast High School at a time yet to be determined.
C2-5 girls district final
Norfolk Catholic 4 8 12 6 — 30
GACC 11 15 13 5 — 44
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (12-12): Avery Yosten 7 2-7 16; Tiffany Peitz 1 0-0 2; Channatee Robles 1 0-0 2; Kalea Fischer 2 2-4 7; Saylor Fischer 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 4-11 30.
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (25-1): Sophia Hass 2 0-4 5; Livia Hunke 5 0-2 14; Isabel Hass 1 0-2 2; Kassidy Kaup 1 0-0 2; Reese Throener 1 0-0 2; Brynn Baumert 3 0-0 7; Taylor Timmerman 3 0-0 6; Kelsy Steffen 2 2-2 6. Totals 18 2-10 44.