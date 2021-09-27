Hello, my name is Alexis Wuestewald. I am a senior that attends Guardian Angel Central Catholic in West Point. In school activities, I am on the dance team, one act stage crew and the speech team.

I chose to go on the dance team at our school because I grew up dancing my whole life, from when I was about four or five till now, at age 17. As for one act and speech, my friends convinced me to do those, after I started them it just kind of stuck. I prefer the stage crew in one act because I love to create the sets and the different props that the students use in the play. As for speech, I perform entertainment and poetry. They may be total opposites, one being all based around humor and the other more serious, but they are both equally fun to do.

Outside of school activities, I am very active in the sport of bowling and participate in 4-H. For both activities, my family had grown up doing them, so it was passed down to me. I grew up in a bowling alley, the one in Wisner to be exact. Now I go all around, not only Nebraska but the entire United States, to go to different tournaments. In 4-H, I do a lot of the simple thighs like photography, baking and home environment. But I also show animals, not big ones such as cattle and goats, but little ones, specifically rabbits and cats. I have been showing rabbits since I was eight and cats since I was about fourteen. I absolutely love all the different activities that I do, and am super grateful that I have been able to experience every last one of them.

Since I am a senior, and I have to start thinking about my future. The career path that I plan to go into is graphic design. As for where I want to go to college, I am not entirely sure yet, but what I do know is this, when I do pick, I will pick where I am going to be happy and where I feel the most comfortable at.

