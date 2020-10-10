GACC headed to state softball ... again

WEST POINT — West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic swept past O’Neill 16-2 and 10-0 to advance to next week’s Class C state softball championships in Hastings for the 10th consecutive year.
A great pitching performance by Erin Franzluebbers and solid hitting throughout the best-of-three district final at Timmerman Field sent the Bluejays back south.
“Erin has been better than solid all season long,” GACC coach Allan Kreikemeier said. “She has worked so hard, thrown a ton of pitches all year long; she’s a big reason we are where we are at this time.”
Where the Bluejays are is headed back to the state tournament next week as the top seed.
“They are very, very solid all the way around,” O’Neill coach Chuck Price said. “Solid hitting up and down their lineup and a great pitcher — hard to beat.”
The two teams had just squared off last Saturday in the Mid-State Conference finals — a game also won by GACC 9-0 in West Point.
In the opener, neither team scored in the first before the Bluejays opened things up in the bottom of the second with four runs.
“Erin got a little rattled early on today,” Kreikemeier said. “But she pulled it together and settled in.”
While Franzluebbers was shutting down the Eagles, the GACC offense methodically built its lead, leading to an early finish by the 10-run rule in the bottom of the fourth frame by plating four more runs.
“Our seniors just really understand what it takes to be successful,” Kreikemeier said. “They have put in a lot of hard work over the years.”
Kreikemeier also added the versatility up and down his batting order has made coaching somewhat easy for him.
“We can bunt and run, or we can swing away,” he said. “Our motto to begin the game is the ‘get rid of the goose egg on the scoreboard’ — no matter how we do it.”
In game two, the first two batters scored for the Bluejays as Brenna Rief bunted her way to first and advanced to second on a throwing error. Avery Kreikemeier found her way to first on a walk.
Rief eventually scored on a wild pitch and then Kreikemeier was chased home by Aubrey Kreikemeier, who laced a single up the middle.
Kate Gnad hit a rocket to right-center field to send Aubrey Kreikemeier home and then scored herself on a single by Kayla Fischer.
The Eagles did manage a couple of runs, one in the second and one in the third, but the Bluejay offense took care of the game and the title by the 16-2 final.
“We had a terrible start to this season,” Price said. “I just told the girls to believe in themselves and each other and we would win some games. They listened, and we ended up a couple of games short of the state tournament. I’m proud of this team.”
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 10, O’Neill 0
O’NEILL 000 0 — 0 3 0
GACC 042 4 — 10 8 0
WP: Erin Franzluebbers LP: Ryanne Pistulka. 2B: GACC — Brynn Baumert. 3B: GACC — Avery Kreikemeier.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 16, O’Neill 2
GACC 401 47 — 16 13 2
O’NEILL 011 00 — 2 3 3
WP: Franzluebbers LP: Emma Smith. 2B: GACC — Leah Jensen, Brenna Rief; O’Neill — Emma Wrede. HR: GACC — Jenna Schinstock, Kayla Fischer (2).