GACC finds rhythm, wins against Norfolk Catholic 76-36

It took the Guardian Angels Central Catholic girls until the 3-minute mark of the first quarter to establish their offense, but once they did, they were clicking on all cylinders, which led to a 76-36 victory over Norfolk Catholic.
The game began with many fouls, turnovers and missed shots by both teams, but GACC went on a 15-0 run over five minutes of game time late in the first quarter and into the early second quarter, thanks to their full-court pressure, said GACC coach Jerry Stracke.
"We picked it up a little bit. We got off to a rough start with the fouls, and it took us awhile to get into our defense and pressure that we were causing. They're a very tall team, and we wanted to turn it into a full-court game and transition game. I think we were able to do that."
Norfolk Catholic ended the run with a Carly Marshall 3-pointer, but 2 minutes later, GACC went on a run of 9-0 and ended the half with a 32-15 lead.
The Knights weren't going to give up and came out of halftime hitting their first two shots, pulling within 13 points. However, the Bluejays kept putting on the pressure, and their offense couldn't be slowed down as GACC put up 26 points in the third quarter and had a 56-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Stracke said the full-court pressure carries the team when the Bluejays can't get their half-court offense going.
"I think it makes us play harder. It makes us more intense. It seems like whenever we take the press off, we relax a little bit. ... Our defense leads to our offense, and we're not a good half-court offensive team."
Stracke may not think his team is good in the half-court on offense, but it didn't matter Saturday night as GACC followed up an impressive third quarter by putting up 20 more points in the final stanza and walking away with a 40-point victory.
GACC has a lot of potential, according to Stracke, but even with the blowout, he wasn't satisfied with everything.
"I think we have a lot of room for improvement. We've got to become more efficient on the offensive end and, if we're able to do that, we should be able to make it down to Lincoln."
The Bluejays were led by Sophia Hass, who had 18 points, and Brenna Rief, who added in 13 more.
Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier was impressed by GACC and how the Bluejays rattled his team.
"Guardian Angels does a really good job in the press and then converting. They did a really good job early of speeding us up, and we've got to handle it better than we did. A lot of credit goes to what Guardian Angels was able to do. They took advantage of us in a couple of areas, which is what a good team does."
Despite the loss, Kassmeier said his team did some things well on the floor against GACC.
"We had glimpses of some really good basketball. ... I thought we started out the third quarter really well and had a couple of good shots that put us back into a 13-point game after it was 17 at half. ... We've got to do a little better job collectively as a group. I've got to do a little better job coaching, and our girls have to do a little better job playing.”
Norfolk Catholic will turn its attention back to the basics, Kassmeier said, to get to where it wants to be.
"We've got tremendous potential. We've just got to get back to work and get better at the fundamentals of basketball. More than anything else, it's just a matter of us playing together."
The Knights were led by Mary Fennessy and Elly Piper, who each had six points.