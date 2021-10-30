WEST POINT—With its eye to get back to the state tournament, the Guardian Angels Central Catholic fought hard to get back into the match on Saturday, but it wasn’t able to come out on top in a 13-25, 25-15, 25-12, 24-26, 15-8 loss to the Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks.
In the C2-7 district final, the Bluehawks and Bluejays were all knotted up at 8-8 in the fifth set, just before Hastings St. Cecilia was able to grab the momentum. The Bluehawks were able to win the next seven points, as they punched a ticket to the state tournament.
“We talk about finishing—we were tired of competing with very good teams and we wanted to beat them, but today we beat a really good team,” Hastings St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumacher said.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic was able to force a fifth set after winning the fourth set 26-24. But the mistakes at the service line and on the attack caught up to them, as they had two service errors and one hitting error in the final set.
“We just played poorly. It was a bad time of year to be playing our worst volleyball,” Guardian Angels Central Catholic coach Kate Hagemann said. “I was proud with how they battled in the fourth, but they just played better than us in the fifth.”
Guardian Angels Central Catholic came out of the gates in the first set and went on a 13-point run and led 18-4.
The Bluejays were able to close out the first set but in the last play of the set, Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s senior Sophia Hass landed on her ankle awkwardly, which sidelined her for part of the second set.
“The injury really took it out of us—you could feel the air go out of the gym for the next two sets,” Hagemann said.
Hastings St. Cecilia led by Adeline Kirkegaard and Ryann Sabatka took over on the attack over the next two sets, as they were able to tally 21 kills and three blocks between the two.
“Our passing improved a lot in the second set, and we were able to put the ball on the floor,” Adeline Kirkegaard said. “We built off of each other’s energy and we came alive.”
The Bluehawks slowed down the offense with passing after the first set as they took a 2-1 lead after they won the second set 25-15 and the third 15-12.
“It ultimately came down to getting Kirkegaard and Sabatka the ball in the front row because they were able to get a lot of good swings for us,” Schumacher said.
The Bluejays didn’t go down without a fight as the intensity picked back up in the fourth set.
Each team was trying to get a grasp of the lead as the lead changed five times.
Guardian Angles Central Catholic took a 25-24 lead on a service error by Hailey Reifert and they forced a fifth set on an error by Kirkegaard.
“We had more touches on the block and were in system a little more,” Hagemann said. “We just tried to keep the momentum as long as we could.”
With the match all tied up at 2-2, the fifth set came down to who would take the lead late in the set, which the Bluehawks grabbed it after it was 8-8 and they didn’t let go.
Kirkegaard finished the match with 28 kills and two blocks while Sabatka had 18 kills, three blocks and one ace serve.
“Adeline (Kirkegaard) had one of her best games of the season—they played great defense, but she was hitting the ball high above the net, which created a lot of success,” Schumacher said.
On the other side, Hass had 10 kills for the Bluejays while Taylor Timmerman and Kelsey Steffen had a combined 13 kills, one block and two aces.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic ends the season with a 17-9 record, as they get back to work over the offseason.
“We graduate six seniors and I’m disappointed for them, but we have a good junior and sophomore class coming up,” Hagemann said. “It will all depend on how hard they work in the offseason to be ready to go next year.”
Hastings St. Cecilia is the C2- district champions and will compete in the Class C2 state tournament starting on Thursday, Nov. 4.
“We just need to control our side of the net every single game and be confident in ourselves to go out to win games,” Schumacher said.
Hastings St. Cecilia defeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic 13-25, 25-15, 25-12, 24-26, 15-8
Hastings St. Cecilia (23-11) 13 25 25 24 15
GACC (17-9) 25 15 12 26 8
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA – Ryann Sabatka 18k, 3b, 1a; Jill Parr 2k; Lindsey Parr 4k, 1b, 1a; Hailey Reifert 1k, 1a; Etta Schreiner 1k; Brynn Weeks 4k; Adeline Kirkegaard 28k, 2b; Erin Sheehy 2k.
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC – Reese Throener 5k, 1b; Sophia Hass 10k, Megan Plagge 2k, 1b; Taylor Timmerman 7k, 1b, 1b; Greta Wooldrik 4k; Kelsey Steffen 6k, 1a; Kassidy Kaup 3k, 2b; Isabel Hass 1a.