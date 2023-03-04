LINCOLN – Two area teams ended their seasons with victories in state tournament consolation games on Saturday at Lincoln Northwest.

Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic both took third place in their class, while Crofton and Humphrey St. Francis each finished fourth.

GACC 54, CROFTON 32

Guardian Angels Central Catholic won its season series with Mid-State Conference rival Crofton 2-1 thanks to a 54-32 win in the Class C2 third-place game.

Isabel Hass led the Bluejays (22-5) with 18 points. This was GACC’s highest finish at a state tournament since also finishing third in 2017.

Sammie Allen topped Crofton (24-4) with 10 points.

Guardian Angels CC 15 17 8 14 – 54

Crofton 9 6 9 8 – 32

GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (22-5); Isabel Hass 18; Izzy Kreikemeier 3; Adyson Luebbert 5; Jocelynn Skoda 6; Reese Throener 7; Brynn Baumert 7; Kelsy Steffen 8.

CROFTON (24-4): Sammie Allen 10; Lexi Wiebelhaus 7; Jordyn Arens 2; Jaida Allen 3; Jenna Jackson 2; Kaylee Mauch 1; Caitlin Guenther 5; Ellie Tramp 2.

CEDAR CATHOLIC 55, RAVENNA 37

Hartington Cedar Catholic used a 22-8 advantage in the second quarter to break open a tied game and top Ravena 55-37 in the Class D1 consolation game.

The Trojans were led by their two seniors. Makenna Noecker scored a game-high 21 points while Laney Kathol added 11, the next highest total by any player.

Cedar Catholic finished its season 22-7 and closed its season with a win after losing in the third-place game the previous three seasons.

Cedar Catholic 8 22 9 16 – 55

Ravenna 8 8 8 13 – 37

HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (22-7): Makenna Noecker 21; Katy Jones 7; Samantha Pick 1; Laney Kathol 11; Katelyn Arens 6; Lauren Bernecker 5; Addison Walter 4.

RAVENNA (25-4): Tori Sklenar 9; Aspyn Wick 6; Morgyn Fiddelke 5; Sarah McKeon 7; Kellie Huryta 1; Claire Coulter 3; Kassidy Hurt 3; Kennedy Hurt 3.

SHELTON 48, HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS 43

Shelton outscored Humphrey St. Francis 17-6 in the second quarter to take an 11-point halftime lead and then held on for a 48-43 victory in the Class D2 third-place game.

Isabel Preister scored 12 points and Emma Baumgart had 10 for the Flyers.

Humphrey St. Francis (20-8) has finished in the top four in Class D2 for each of the past four years.

Humphrey SF 10 6 14 13 – 43

Shelton 10 17 11 10 – 48

HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (20-8): Emma Baumgart 10; Hannah Baumgart 3; Kylee Wessel 4; Karly Kessler 4; Leah Kosch 7; Makenna Wietfeld 3; Isabel Preister 12.

SHELTON (24-2): Addison Burr 6; Susanna Cheney 2; Mayte Meza 5; Dru Niemack 4; Erin Gegg 11; Macy Willis 2; MaKenna Willis 5; Emmilly Berglund 13.

