WEST POINT — The Mid-State Conference softball tournament went off here at Timmerman Field Saturday and the final game had a blue tint to the participants.
The color should not have been a surprise to any Mid-State fan as the West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays and the Wayne Blue Devils have hooked up for the finals the past few years.
This year, the O’Neill Eagles crashed the party, which was a surprise for most of the people in attendance — except the Eagles.
“We had an awful start to the season,” Eagle coach Chuck Price said. “But these girls never quit and just kept getting better and better and enjoying
every game we got to play.”
What resulted after an 0-6 start was a 14-4 run on the way to the Mid-State title game after disposing of Wayne in the semifinals.
“It doesn’t matter who you play in the finals of this tournament,” GACC coach Allan Kriekemeier said. “You are going to get a quality opponent.”
The Bluejays took an early lead and rested on their senior pitcher, Erin Franzluebbers to finish the contest with a 9-0 win.
Franzluebbers pitched a perfect game in the opening game of the tournament and struck out eight in the finals while throwing the shutout allowing only three hits.
“Pitching is easy with this team,” Franzluebbers said. “I know my team is behind me and they will take care of any mistakes I make.”
She made few mistakes in the game and didn’t allow a runner past second base all afternoon.
“She’s been really solid down the stretch here,” Kreikemeier said. “If we get our bats going, we are going to be a team to beat from here on out.”
The Bluejays scored three runs in the first, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and used a walk off game-ending home run from Kate Gnad for the 9-0 final in the sixth by a run-rule.
“They (GACC) hit the ball when they needed to and kept adding distance in the game,” Price said. “We were thrilled to be in this final, wished we would have played better, but every game is a gift with the way things are this fall — we are enjoying the ride.”
Franzluebbers held O’Neill scoreless in the top of the opening frame, then GACC got busy taking the lead.
Brenna Rief bunted herself on board and was chased home by Avery Kreikemeier.
After a flyout to center field, Kreikemeier scored on a double from Aubrey Kreikemeier.
Aubrey Kreikemeier scored on a fielder’s choice and the inning ended with the Bluejays up 3-0.
From there, Franzluebbers kept the Eagles off balance and GACC added to the lead to get to the sixth-inning run-rule.
“Erin has gotten better and better all season,” Allan Kreikemeier said. “She gets better when someone gets on base — that’s the trait of a good pitcher.”
“I’m not sure if I get better,” Franzluebbers said. “I know I don’t get worried, my teammates are right there with me.”
With the score 6-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Gnad hit a bomb to center field sending Avery Kreikemeier across the plate after she had chased Rief home with a single after Rief completed a fine day by going 6 for 7 during the tournament.
Mid-State Championship
O’N (14-12) 000 000 — 0 3 2
GACC (19-2) 300 123 — 9 9 2
n WP: Erin Franzluebbers LP: Emma Smith. 2B: (GACC) Kayla Fischer, Brenna Rief, Aubrey Kreikemeier); 3B: (GACC) Aubrey Kreikemeier; HR: (GACC) Kate Gnad.