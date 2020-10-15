GACC advances past Fairbury, 9-1

HASTINGS — The top overall seed in Class C, Guardian Angels Central Catholic lives to see another day as they beat Fairbury 9-1 in six innings.
Despite losing in the opening round to No. 8 seeded Central City on Wednesday morning, the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays came back Thursday morning with victories over No. 4 Auburn, 6-3 and No. 7 Malcolm, 5-1.
Later on Thursday, GACC ran into the Class C defending state champs Fairbury and had a chance to end their season. So they did.
“Our girls came in really focused,” Guardian Angels Central Catholic coach Allan Kreikemeier said.
It didn’t take long for the Bluejays to grab the lead as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead on five base hits at the top of the first frame.
“That 4-0 lead just reassured our confidence,” Kreikemeier said. “It makes the pitcher so much more relaxed.”
Having the early run support from her offense, GACC pitcher Erin Franzluebber was able be more aggressive with her pitch selection and kept the Fairbury hitters guessing.
“She did a nice job of keeping us off-balanced — she was hitting her spots pretty effectively, we just couldn’t get anything going,” Fairbury coach Taylor Biehl said.
Franzluebber allowed two hits and gave up one earned run in six innings of work in the circle for GACC.
With an already commanding lead, GACC senior Jenna Schinstock extended the lead in the second inning with a deep two-run home run to left field.
Several innings later in the sixth inning with a 7-1 run lead, Schinstock got a hold of another ball, this time sending it even further over the left center fence, giving the Bluejays a 9-1.
“Right as the crack of the bat it was gone,” Kreikemeier said. “It went a long way over the fence.”
Fairbury also had to play three games on Thursday but they slowly ran out of gas when they got the to third game.
“After a tough loss to Malcolm yesterday, I wasn’t sure how we would recover but I was happy with the way we came out against Hastings St. Cecilia’s and Central City to get those two wins,” Biehl said. “We knew tonight was going to be tough — Guardian Angels is a tough team.”
Fairbury ended the season finishing the season with a respectable 26-9 record and finished in fourth in Class C.
“No matter what, going 2-2 at state, we’re happy with that,” Biehl said.
This was Biehl’s last game as Fairbury’s head coach as the 14-year head coach is stepping down from the position.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic will get back in action tomorrow against Bishop Neumann at 11:30 a.m. The Bluejays will have to win three games on Friday to be crowned Class C champions.
“We’re just saying win three tomorrow, and we’re excited to play Neumann,” Kreikemeier. “Our kids are looking forward to it.”
Class C State Championship Bracket Game 12
Guardian Angels Central Catholic — 420 012 X – 9 13 2
Fairbury—001 000 X – 1 2 2
WP- Franzluebber; LP-Mans; HR: GACC, Schinstock 2; 2B: GACC, Fischer; F, DeFrain.