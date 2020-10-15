GACC advances past Fairbury, 9-1

NDN softball

HASTINGS — The top overall seed in Class C, Guardian Angels Central Catholic lives to see another day as they beat Fairbury 9-1 in six innings.

Despite losing in the opening round to No. 8 seeded Central City on Wednesday morning, the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays came back Thursday morning with victories over No. 4 Auburn, 6-3 and No. 7 Malcolm, 5-1.

Later on Thursday, GACC ran into the Class C defending state champs Fairbury and had a chance to end their season. So they did.

“Our girls came in really focused,” Guardian Angels Central Catholic coach Allan Kreikemeier said. 

It didn’t take long for the Bluejays to grab the lead as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead on five base hits at the top of the first frame.

“That 4-0 lead just reassured our confidence,” Kreikemeier said. “It makes the pitcher so much more relaxed.”

Having the early run support from her offense, GACC pitcher Erin Franzluebber was able be more aggressive with her pitch selection and kept the Fairbury hitters guessing.

“She did a nice job of keeping us off-balanced — she was hitting her spots pretty effectively, we just couldn’t get anything going,” Fairbury coach Taylor Biehl said.

Franzluebber allowed two hits and gave up one earned run in six innings of work in the circle for GACC.

With an already commanding lead, GACC senior Jenna Schinstock extended the lead in the second inning with a deep two-run home run to left field.

Several innings later in the sixth inning with a 7-1 run lead, Schinstock got a hold of another ball, this time sending it even further over the left center fence, giving the Bluejays a 9-1.

“Right as the crack of the bat it was gone,” Kreikemeier said. “It went a long way over the fence.”

Fairbury also had to play three games on Thursday but they slowly ran out of gas when they got the to third game.

“After a tough loss to Malcolm yesterday, I wasn’t sure how we would recover but I was happy with the way we came out against Hastings St. Cecilia’s and Central City to get those two wins,” Biehl said. “We knew tonight was going to be tough — Guardian Angels is a tough team.”

Fairbury ended the season finishing the season with a respectable 26-9 record and finished in fourth in Class C.

“No matter what, going 2-2 at state, we’re happy with that,” Biehl said.

This was Biehl’s last game as Fairbury’s head coach as the 14-year head coach is stepping down from the position. 

Guardian Angels Central Catholic will get back in action tomorrow against Bishop Neumann at 11:30 a.m. The Bluejays will have to win three games on Friday to be crowned Class C champions.

“We’re just saying win three tomorrow, and we’re excited to play Neumann,” Kreikemeier. “Our kids are looking forward to it.”

Class C State Championship Bracket Game 12

Guardian Angels Central Catholic — 420 012 X – 9 13 2

Fairbury—001 000 X – 1 2 2

WP- Franzluebber; LP-Mans; HR: GACC, Schinstock 2; 2B: GACC, Fischer; F, DeFrain.

Tags

In other news

GACC advances past Fairbury, 9-1

GACC advances past Fairbury, 9-1

HASTINGS — The top overall seed in Class C, Guardian Angels Central Catholic lives to see another day as they beat Fairbury 9-1 in six innings.

Court list for Oct. 14, 2020

Court list for Oct. 14, 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Bankruptcies for Oct. 14, 2020

Bankruptcies for Oct. 14, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

+8
Lakeview hands Lutheran High its first loss

Lakeview hands Lutheran High its first loss

Columbus Lakeview, the No. 5 team in Class C1 according to the Omaha World-Herald, took five grueling sets to hand Class C2 No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast its first loss of the year on Tuesday, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 27-29, 15-11, at Lutheran High's Andrews Activity Center.

Continuing the tradition

Continuing the tradition

Libraries began as storehouses of information, but they were not open to just anyone. It took a long time until the first public library in the United States was established. 

Memories still to be made

Ah, homecoming. Maybe one of the most exciting and jovial weeks in the entire school year. Amidst COVID concerns, though, some of the most fun aspects of homecoming week are not happening, at least in my school. Rather than having the traditional homecoming week, pep rallies, coronation, and…