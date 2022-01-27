Mia Furst attempted 35 3-pointers over Lutheran High Northeast’s first 15 games.
Those attempts could go up over the rest of the season if Thursday was any indication.
Furst hit all five of her 3-point tries in the first half to lead the Eagles to a 62-50 victory over Fullerton. The Lutheran High Northeast boys rolled to a 73-25 win in the second contest.
“I don’t really shoot many 3s normally, but I felt like this game I was really into it,” Furst said. “They had a pretty tall girl in the post and had pretty short guards, so I felt like they had an advantage inside.”
Furst finished with a season-high 26 points. Her performance was complemented by Mia Wiederin adding 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Wiederin could have had a triple double, but her seven assists in the first half didn’t increase much in the second after the Eagles’ hot shooting cooled off and a couple of would-be assists rattled in and out.
Eagles coach Mike Wiederin said Fullerton dictated Furst playing more around the arc, and that ended up paying off.
“We moved her outside just because they have a big post inside, so we didn’t think we were going to get some advantages with her inside tonight,” he said. “So we took her outside and she hit a lot of 3.
“We have three good 3-point shooters, and she’s one of them”
Lutheran High Northeast (13-2) closed out the first half on a 20-1 run, which included a 4-point play by Kealy Ranslem, to take a 44-20 halftime lead.
“Kealy really stepped up for us tonight,” Mike Wiederin said. “We always need one more person other than Mia and Mia to step up, and Kealy did it tonight.”
The Eagles shot 10 for 13 (76.9%) from the floor in the second quarter.
“I feel like we were moving the ball really fast around the perimeter,” Furst said. “When girls cut through and we get a lot of motion in our offense, it works really well for us.”
Fullerton (12-5) used 10 points from 6-foot-3 sophomore McKenna Plumbtree in the third quarter to close back within 53-39.
LHNE didn’t score for the first 6:15 of the fourth quarter before getting a basket from Furst, but the Warriors managed only four points over that time and couldn’t take advantage.
With back-to-back wins, the Eagles hope they are building momentum in the latter stages of the regular season.
“I feel like this win was really good for us,” Furst said. “In the win against (Norfolk) Catholic, I felt like we really became a team. Now we’re only going up from here, and this was a good win for us.”
LUTHERAN HIGH Northeast’s boys needed half a quarter to get going, but after that the Class C No. 7-rated Eagles rolled.
Fullerton (4-11) hit four of its first five shots to lead 10-9 midway through the first quarter. The Warriors scored only 15 points the rest of the way.
“In the first quarter, they hit some shots, but we weren’t being super active defensively,” LHNE coach Kenny Blank said. “We wanted to come in and take care of business like we did. Once we got going and got into the flow of the game, obviously things turned around for us.”
Four Eagles finished in double figures in their first game since last week’s loss to Norfolk Catholic. Cort McKeown had a game-high 14 points. Keaton Ranslem added 12 while Mason Petersen and Josh Rojas both had 11.
Rojas was part of a bench that contributed 36 points for Lutheran High Northeast (13-2).
“Those games are always fun where everybody gets to play and score,” Blank said. “We’ve kind of got a long weekend ahead with two more games in three days, so it was good to rest some of the guys for the weekend stretch as well.”
The Eagles play at Humphrey St. Francis on Saturday and at Riverside on Monday.
GIRLS
Fullerton 12 8 19 11 — 50
Lutheran High NE 18 26 9 9 — 62
FULLERTON (12-5): Teagan Gonsior 2-12 5-8 11; Julianna Maxfield 2-9 1-2 5; Piper Kramer 1-3 1-2 3; Alyssa Reardon 6-17 0-0 16; McKenna Plubtree 7-14 0-0 14; Jordan Plumbtree 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 18-58 8-14 50.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (7-9): Kealy Ranslem 2-6 1-1 7; Kendra Petersen 0-2 0-0 0; Avery Koeppe 1-4 2-4 4; Mia Furst 10-15 1-2 26; Mia Wiederin 8-19 3-4 21; Delaney Rose-Hancock 0-2 0-0 0; Emmerson Scott 0-1 0-0 0; Sophie Wolff 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 23-51 7-11 62.
BOYS
Fullerton 13 3 4 5 — 25
Lutheran High NE 20 19 21 13 — 73
FULLERTON (4-11): Tyler Gochenour 3-8 3-5 11; Jaxson Sullivan 1-3 0-0 3; Grant Pickrel 1-6 0-0 2; Brady Cook 2-3 0-0 4; Trey Swertzic 0-2 0-0 0; Justin Horn 0-1 0-0 0; Fletcher Davis 0-1 0-0 0; Kerrigan Burk 0-1 0-0 0; Kenton Dudek 1-2 0-2 3; Hunter Gochenour 1-1 0-0 2; Roe Patton 0-1 0-0 0; Nolan Dubas 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 9-31 3-7 25.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (13-2): Trystan Scott 0-2 0-0 0; Cort McKeown 7-8 0-1 14; Micah Baumgartel 0-2 0-0 0; Mason Petersen 5-7 0-0 11; Keaton Ranslem 4-6 3-4 12; Josh Rojas 4-9 2-2 11; Braden Feddern 3-5 0-0 6; Champion White 2-6 0-0 6; Tate Collison 3-6 0-0 6; Anden Schold 1-3 1-2 3; Landon Johnson 1-2 0-0 2; Emerson Meyer 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 30-58 5-11 73.