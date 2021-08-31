Lutheran High Northeast’s Mia Furst was a key contributor in the Eagles’ straight-set win over Hartington Cedar Catholic Tuesday night.
Lutheran High, currently ranked No. 8 in Class C2, defeated the Trojans--the No. 3-ranked team Class D1--by scores of 25-22, 25-15, and 25-20.
“We have some seniors that were on the court, so they know what it’s like to play in pressure situations and how to compete,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “They know what we’re looking for in our program, and I think they’re stepping up, being great leaders, and bringing everyone else along.”
“We have some younger girls that are stepping into new roles and are really embracing that, and working every day to get better,” she said. “Putting it all together is what’s important, and it’s coming along.”
Furst, who is one of those four seniors on the squad who played a significant role in the Eagles’ state championship run last season, finished the night with 14 kills against Cedar Catholic.
The senior’s impact against the Trojans, however, was also the timing of her contributions.
Three-straight Furst kills helped her team play the opening set of the night with a lead at 4-2, and when Cedar Catholic--after tying the set twice, at 11 and again at 14--threatened to extend the set while trailing 23-20, Furst provided set-point with a cross-court kill on a slide to the right side and before Mia Wiederin’s kill allowed the Eagles to win 25-22.
“Mia (Furst) came out on fire; she was doing some really good things for us at the net,” Gebhardt said. “We can have her hit from wherever, and she’s very smart and very coachable about where she can place the ball.”
As the match continued, playing with a lead--which Lutheran High did in all three sets--was a factor as the Eagles were able to keep the pressure on Cedar Catholic while overcoming their own mistakes as well as taking advantage of those made by the Trojans.
In the second set, for example, Cedar Catholic committed nine combined attack and serving errors while the Eagles had just five--and Lutheran High’s defense allowed just six kills by the Trojans while accumulating nine of its own, adding five service aces as well.
“We feel like they always push the pace; they run a nice quick offense, so we felt like we were getting our block up and being ready behind that on defense,” Eagles coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “We know they play with a lot of energy, and we were trying not to let them get that.”
In the third set Cedar Catholic managed its only lead of the match--at 2-1 following back-to-back errors by the Eagles--before a Wiederin kill, a Trojans error, and an ace serve by Avery Koeppe returned Lutheran High to the lead for the rest of the set as 10 additional Cedar Catholic errors allowed the Eagles’ lead to extend to 18-9 before the Trojans’ final comeback attempt of the night fell short.
Trailing 21-14, Cedar Catholic scored four-straight points on two kills by Laney Kathol and a pair of ace serves by Meredith McGregor that had the Trojans within 21-18.
But once again Furst came through with a kill and a combination block with Wiederin before Wiederin then added a kill to set up set and match point, which Furst provided moments later to finish off the 25-20 final set win.
“Our block is coming, we’re going to get better at that, but that block right at the end was what we’re working toward,” Gebhardt said.
Lauren Buhrman totaled nine kills on the night for Lutheran High, with Wiederin adding four. Kealy Ranslem finished the match with 14 set assists, while Buhrman had 13. Amber Bockelman led the Eagles with 23 digs.
For her part, Furst chose to include her teammates’ efforts as instrumental in the victory.
“I feel like it was a very good game for all of us all-around, and after losing a lot of seniors we’re working together really well as a team,” Furst said. “Everyone on the court is valuable, and everyone adds to that. We are a good team, and when everyone realizes their roles, we all work together, and everyone finishes--we’re going to be a great team.”
