Funeral directors are counted on to be compassionate, efficiently able to lead families through the final days and emotions accompanying the death of their loved ones.
Those qualities are even more important now during the COVID-19 pandemic when families wonder how to safely gather to pay tribute to loved ones. Just like other funeral directors, Jason Minnick has had to devise creative methods to help people through these times of grief.
Jason and Becky Minnick of West Point are owners of Minnick Funeral Service Inc. With funeral homes in West Point, Wisner and Dodge, the pair also serve the communities of Pilger, Beemer, Snyder and Howells.
They’ve done so for the past 28 years. For Minnick, serving in the same community for so many years has made his job easier and also harder, he said, both a blessing a curse. Because he knows the families so well, when they lose a loved one, he does as well.
“If I want to be good at my job,” he said, “it’s more of a calling, no different than a ministry.”
Many COVID-19 regulations have accompanied his ministry recently, affecting how people may gather for events such as funerals. The number of people at visitations and funerals, for instance has been regulated, along with requirements for social distancing. At graveside services, a tent may be set up, but with no sidewalls or chairs to seat the family.
For a funeral director, following the new regulations while still helping the families through a difficult time is the hardest thing about dealing with the COVID-19 virus, Minnick said. “Ultimately my role is everything that that encompasses. Not to help them forget, because you’re never going to forget the loved one, but to help them move forward.”
These days, moving forward may be a more lonely process than it has been in the past. Individuals may not be allowed to be with their loved one when he or she is in the hospital, nursing home or hospice. And without a funeral service or while in quarantine, a mourner may grieve alone. Funerals may be shown via live-streaming, but Minnick said it’s not the same as being there in person.
Minnick offered an example. “I am worried about an 85-year-old husband who loses his wife. Before COVID-19, he would have had a lot of friends at visitation. Now none can come, in order to protect themselves and others. What does the husband think about how his wife is perceived in the community? He doesn’t know that there are 100 viewing at home.
“It’s frustrating not being able to do things the way I would normally do for families,” Minnick said.
If a family chooses to hold a funeral, Minnick serves as the sole usher. Because of social distancing, he has to worry about having enough room within the sanctuary. At the cemetery, immediate family members gather graveside, while the rest often wait in their cars.
Some funerals have involved a “funeral parade.” Hasemann Funeral Home at Wayne, for example, conducted a funeral at which guests drove by the home of a veteran, and another in which truck drivers drove semis through a funeral procession.
But these were initiated by the families themselves, said Diane Wurdinger, Hasemann employee.
During these days of COVID-19 families have options. They can have visitation only with no actual funeral, or with a service to be held at a later date. Some have decided to wait with everything until concerns over the virus have lessened. Minnick anticipates there will be a number of Saturday services once the COVID-19 bans lift.
“I don’t know what the future brings,” Minnick said, “or how to plan for what we don’t know.”