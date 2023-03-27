Nebraska is one of two states without school choice, meaning our state does not provide state funding to private schools. With the introduction of Legislative Bill 753, many began to dispute. Those against the bill believe that public schools can benefit from more funding, while those who argue for it believe that parents should have the opportunity to send their children to a private school without worrying about finances. While it is essential to have a choice in one’s education, I believe that investing in the community's greater good is the better option in this circumstance.
Being allowed to decide where one will attend school is important. Many students thrive better in a smaller environment compared to a traditional public high school. In this instance, attending a private school would be of greater good to these students; however, more often than not, students are able to adjust to the environment of a public school.
While LB 753 would benefit some parents and students, funding should remain given to public schools. The introduction of this new bill would be of assistance to only 10% of students in Nebraska as the other 90% of students attend a public school. This would make it a logical choice to fund this large sum of students. While it is unfortunate for some students to be deprived of a learning environment that fits their needs better, providing more funding to public schools could help resolve this issue overall.
Providing more funding to public schools will assist in creating better environments and experiences for current students. More opportunities will be created, and overall better outcomes will result. I am not completely opposed to funding private institutions and recognize that some students will flourish better in this environment; however, I think for the greater good, funding should remain to be directed to public schools as that is where most students attend.