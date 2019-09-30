Fun vacation ended far too soon

Vacation is a wonderful time. It’s a time to see your family or see states you’ve never been to before. We all go on vacation sometime, and I just happened to go on a vacation this year.
My family decided to go on a vacation in July all the way to South Carolina. Why? Well, because my oldest sister lives there with her husband and we hadn’t seen her in a very long time.
We boarded our plane in Omaha at eleven and were supposed to get to Atlanta by at least two, but something got in our way. There happened to be very bad weather in Atlanta at the time, so our plane had to sit in the air for a while before running low on gas. The plane was so low on gas that we couldn’t get into Atlanta, meaning we had to make an unplanned landing in Tennessee.
I had never been to Tennessee before and I don’t know if it counts because I didn’t really get to see much besides the inside of an airplane for an hour. It stressed me out so much, but other people on the plane where arguably way more stressed out than I was. However, the weather finally cleared up and we got off the ground again. Before we knew it, we were in Atlanta. It only took around thirty-five minutes to get there, so we were there by three.
It took two hours to drive to Greenville, where my sister lives, but we finally got to see my family, which was the only thing that mattered. However, we didn’t stay in Greenville very long. We spent one and half a days there. We explored downtown the first day. The second day was dedicated to church and the very long drive to Myrtle Beach. Everything they say about Myrtle Beach being a tourist trap is true. On every corner there were the same weird attractions.
On our second day in Myrtle Beach, we went to an aquarium, which I fell in love with. You could see sharks just living their best lives in an aquarium, and I love sharks. We then explored the boardwalk next to the aquarium and I got an airbrush shark tattoo. The third day, we went to a pirate show. It was kind of like Medieval Times but with pirates and mermaids. Speaking of mermaids, they painted my face like a mermaid while I enjoyed the show and the feast that came with it. One of the actors came up to me and started singing. I like to think he saw the excited theatre kid bouncing in the audience and thought, “That one won’t mind if I start singing to her.”
By the time the pirate show was over, it was pouring rain, which my mom had warned us of the entire trip, even though no one believed her. Everyone who was at the show feared the rain, but I told my brother-in-law, “I’m from Nebraska. When this happens, we don’t stand inside.” So, we ran outside the building into the pouring rain, turning our makeup into a drippy mess. As my brother-in-law said, “It’s the Nebraska way.”
We went to the beach a lot on the trip since our hotel was right there. I didn’t get to see a shark, though, and I was really hoping I would. We also went swimming a lot since the hotel we were at had an outdoor pool and lazy river. I hadn’t been swimming all summer since I broke my wrist in the first week of June and was stuck in a brace for most of the month, getting it off two weeks before we went to South Carolina.
Unfortunately, the trip ended before we knew it and we were driving back to Atlanta to stay in a hotel before heading to the airport. My sister and her husband helped us check our bags at the airport the next morning. They left us at security since they couldn’t go any further. Our flight didn’t leave until eleven, but they changed our gate three different times! By the time we got on the plane, I was so ready to go home. The plane smelled faintly like smoke, and that stressed me out so much that when we were taking off, I had an anxiety attack. We couldn’t land in Nebraska soon enough.
I absolutely loved going to South Carolina and spending time with my big sister and her husband. Planes, however, stress me out, but I just need to remember it’s unlikely I will fall out of the sky.