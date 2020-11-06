Fun tricks for the trick-or-treaters

Halloween 2021 is only 359 days away. That may seem like an eternity, but it’s really just a flutter of bat wings away when people — of the young and cute variety — are counting on you to do something spectacular.
Maybe “spectacular” is an exaggeration. But certainly more spectacular than this year — and one-upping oneself is, although a great goal, always a bit stressful.
Living way out in the country as we do, we don’t get many trick-or-treaters — usually a small contingent of nieces and nephews once-removed and this year my new granddaughter added into the mix. But we appreciate the ones that we do get, and I try to make sure they feel that it’s worth the long trip to our house.
Each year, I don a costume and, for a number of years, I have made caramel apples as treats, which keeps my house on the Halloween route.
A few years ago, my husband answered the door and invited the kids inside. Meanwhile, wearing one of my scariest rubber masks, I snuck out the back door, ran around to the front door and sprung inside, scaring the kids.
For the next few years, they kept expecting me to leap out and scare them.
Obviously, many fun things are worth repeating and eagerly anticipated, such as cake for one’s birthday and caroling for Christmas. Even haunted houses are an enjoyable repeat event because people expect to be scared.
But some things don’t really work well as repeat events — and a surprise scare is one of them. If kids are expecting you to scare them, well, the whole element of surprise is gone.
However, not scaring the kids each year meant they were a little disappointed by the mundaneness of their visit to our house.
So, finally, this year, I came up with a new idea. I decided to hide and have the kids find me, following a series of clues throughout the house.
Although our house is relatively large, there aren’t many really good places to hide, but I had one, which was all I needed. We have a linen closet in our hallway that has five shelves, and each is about 22 inches deep, 15 inches high and 46 inches long. The length, though, is deceptive.
When you first open the closet door, the shelves appear to be just 20 inches long; until a person looks closer, it is not obvious that the shelves extend beyond the wall for quite a ways.
I decided that one of the shelves was a good place to hide. I knew I could fit (albeit in a slightly cramped position) because I have had to paint in the far reaches of the shelves, and I needed to get in there to do a good job.
Before each of the two sets of trick-or-treaters came, an adult helped me into my hiding spot, placing stacks of towels in front of me and closing the door. The kids followed the clues easily enough, ending up in the hallway and looking for me in every place they thought possible as a hiding spot.
They finally had to be told where to look and pulled out the towels, but the shrieks when I emerged (slowly because I don’t unfold easily anymore — I can hide, but I can’t run) told me that it was still a fun surprise.
I was feeling quite satisfied with the way things had gone until one of the kids asked, “So, how are you going to top this next year?”
Just 359 days to spectacular. How scary is THAT?
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.