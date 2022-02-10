Another conference tournament season has come and gone.
Things are starting to look a lot more clear. We have a much better understanding of who has a good chance to make it to state and who has more work to do. All four of our area conference champions are playing great basketball, but there are some that, although they didn’t win, are trending in the right direction.
A lot of times, a team with just one senior on the roster doesn’t quite have the experience to make a deep run.
However, a lot of the players who aren’t seniors for Elgin Public/Pope John have “quite a bit of court time” as coach Michael Becker put it. Six of the eight players who see the court regularly played as freshmen, and all five starters from this season started last year as well.
“It’s been a fun group to see them grow and adapt and learn and continue to keep putting some good basketball on the floor,” Becker said.
All eight of those players have scored in double figures at least once in this season. Both the older and younger players on the Wolfpack have a valuable role for the team. The older players have done a good job understanding their role and how it might change depending on the opponent. The younger players, meanwhile, provide a valuable spark off the bench.
“We’ve done a tremendous job of having kids night-in and night-out step up,” Becker said, “whether that’s guys that start or guys that come off the bench.”
Since the establishment of the co-op between Elgin and Pope John high schools in 2009, the Wolfpack have never had a season over .500, let alone made the state tournament. At 17-4, they can cross the former off that list, not to mention they’re sixth in the NSAA Class D1 power rankings.
Of course, there’s work to be done before the program’s first trip to Lincoln. Becker cites a strong finish, including the ability to compete in each of its final two regular-season games, at Summerland and at home against O’Neill St. Mary’s.
“We’ve got to be able to compete in those games and give yourselves an opportunity that if you’re able to make it to a district final,” he said, “you get a good matchup.
“This late in the season, you’ve got to make some shots and you’ve got to be able to play really good defense, because no matter who you play, they’re going to be a solid team.”
The Class C polls see Norfolk Catholic jump Cedar Catholic after beating the Trojans in the Mid-State Conference tournament semifinals. Winnebago cracks the polls after an impressive week that included a Lewis & Clark Conference title.
The same teams remain in Class D. Wausa jumps Walthill and Stuart to take the No. 6 spot after the latter two had tough weeks.
CLASS C
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family had already dominated this season heading into the East Husker final on Saturday against Howells-Dodge. It played its best game of the season then, a scary realization for anyone in Class C2. It’s one thing to get the Sjuts brothers and Ethan Keller going, but if Sage Frauendorfer, Kyle Preister and others can contribute as they did on Saturday, this team will be extremely hard to stop. An intriguing week looms, though. After taking on Twin River on Thursday, up next is a strong C1 team in Milford at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island on Saturday.
As for the Jaguars, there’s some reflecting to do after the East Husker final. The sky isn’t falling by any means, but a sense of urgency needs to take shape if it hasn’t already. Howells-Dodge is seventh in the wild-card ratings, so it would have to face tough teams early on. The best way to get out of that is by winning and winning big. The Jaguars start on Thursday when they host North Bend Central.
Wayne continues to make statements as a team, this time with three straight wins en route to the Mid-State Conference championship. The run included a semifinal win over O’Neill and a finals win against a Norfolk Catholic team that didn’t quit. Tanner Walling had 17, 16 and 17 points in each of the Blue Devils’ tournament games. Wayne hosts Seward on Thursday.
Norfolk Catholic may not have gotten the result it wanted, but the Knights most certainly made a statement at the Mid-State tournament. To hang in there with Wayne and run away from Hartington Cedar Catholic in the semifinal shows that this team is trending in the right direction. If the Knights can keep Ben Hammond playing the way he did against the Trojans, this team will be even more dangerous. They head to David City to face Aquinas on Friday.
Coming out third in a tough conference is not a bad result, but I have to imagine Hartington Cedar Catholic is a bit upset it didn’t come away with a lot more. Quite simply, this team didn’t shoot as well or rebound as well as it’s capable of in the semifinal against Norfolk Catholic, not that the Knights didn’t earn the win. Cedar Catholic will have a chance to avenge that loss at the end of the regular season. However, it’ll first need to face Battle Creek on Thursday.
O’Neill can use its fourth-place finish at Mid-State to really grow as a team. Keaton Wattier really grew as a postman in these games, but the Eagles will need to get more out of guys besides him, Landon Classen and Drew Morrow if they want to make it to Lincoln. The Eagles host Ord on Friday in their last regular-season home game.
Winnebago is playing some of the best basketball in the area right now. On top of beating Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to win the Lewis & Clark championship on Monday, Winnebago has gotten wins against Walthill and twice at Wakefield over the past week while winning eight of its last nine. Next up is hosting Santee on Thursday. Dyami Berridge leads a balanced offense, but what’s really come around is the interior play, which has been great thanks to a switch to a 1-3-1.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s loss on Monday boiled down to one thing; when Jake Rath was doing well, so was the team. When he wasn’t, the team wasn’t. The Indians did a great job to lock him down, but now it's the Bears’ turn to make sure Rath can get his touches regardless of what he’s up against. The orange and white host Wisner-Pilger on Thursday.
North Bend Central, Elkhorn Valley and Lutheran High Northeast received consideration.
CLASS D
Another season, another Niobrara Valley Conference tournament title for O’Neill St. Mary’s. As one of the smaller schools in the field, the Cardinals beat their opponents by an average of 19 points. This offense continues to hum as it now puts up 67.2 points per game. They’ll hit the road for two games this week, at West Holt on Thursday and at Spalding Academy on Monday.
Ainsworth’s week saw wins at Sandhills/Thedford and Stuart but also a loss at home to McCook. The offense looked a tick slow. McCook is a tough Class B team, although the other two, both of whom are D2, must have been a nice reprieve for a Bulldogs team that’s seen mostly Class C competition. They’ll see another C1 on Friday when they host Gothenburg.
Wynot finished third at the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament. Perhaps its biggest win of the year was a 49-47 defeat of Wakefield. It’s a statement from a Blue Devils team that had yet to beat a team in a class higher than D2 with a winning record. They’ll need to keep it going with their final two regular-season games being against good C2 teams. The first one will be Hartington-Newcastle on Friday.
Humphrey St. Francis’s only game of the week was a 51-41 win at David City Aquinas. Tanner Pfeifer had 24 points, and Jaden Kosch had 16 of his own. It’s great for more of the team to be putting up big numbers, especially on the road against a big C2 school. If the Flyers can get players like Kosch going, they’ll be tough to stop down the road. They’ll next host Spalding Academy on Saturday.
Despite finishing second, coach Becker felt his Wolfpack did a lot of things well, especially when it came to rebounding the ball and forcing tough shots. It’s pretty impressive to keep Aidan Hedstrom from having a big day, but Elgin Public/Pope John did just that, allowing just eight points from him. It’ll get another crack at O’Neill St. Mary’s to end the regular season. Before then, it hosts Summerland on Thursday.
Wausa makes the jump in the ratings after a pretty good turnout at the Lewis & Clark tournament. After a tough loss to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to open things up, the Vikings beat Homer and Hartington-Newcastle to take fifth place. They followed that with a loss to Hartington-Newcastle at home in overtime on Tuesday. On Friday, they’ll travel to Osmond, who beat them by 11 back in January.
Walthill suffered big losses to Winnebago and Hartington-Newcastle before beating Homer to finish seventh in the Lewis & Clark Conference. The defense is becoming an issue for the Bluejays, who are allowing 64.9 points a game and allowed 90, 69 and 59 in each of their three tournament games they played. We’ll see if they can turn it around on Thursday, when they host Flandreau Indian of South Dakota.
After getting knocked out of the Niobrara Valley tournament in the first round, Stuart lost at home to Ainsworth 50-35. That’s three straight losses for the Broncos, who have scored 42, 29 and 35 points in each of those games. This is a team that shoots 40% from the field, and it’ll need to be better at least when subdistricts come around. For now, they’ll head east to take on Randolph this Friday.
Santee and Stanton received consideration.
Notable games
Thursday: North Bend Central at Howells-Dodge, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wisner-Pilger.
Saturday: Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island: Milford vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.