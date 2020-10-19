Fumbling, rambling added to growing list of concerns

The first Presidential debate did not impress me. The fumbling of words and the hurtful rambling only added to my growing concern for the future of this country. In my opinion, this debate has only magnified how divided we are as a country.
The right and left sides of the political spectrum in the last five years have drastically altered the dialogue people have when they disagree. People only see the news they want to see and attack what they do not agree with. Political argument has become malicious and close minded. Much of this has come from extreme points of view that are conveyed on social media. This is counterproductive to conversation and compromise in political grievances.
If I were Trump or Biden, I would have dealt with the other candidate with much more respect. If either of them argue by appealing and listening to the other’s point, it would sway many people who are indifferent to this election. My hope for the future is for more civil debates, and a candidate that cares about the unification of this nation.