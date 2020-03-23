A pair of prominent baseball coaches have traded in their summer jerseys for a seat at the head of their respective city councils.
Well, not traded in exactly, as neither has retired from the diamond, but Wakefield’s Paul Eaton and West Point’s Bruce Schlecht have joined the fray of city government as mayors for their respective cities.
“I didn’t mean to become the mayor of Wakefield, but the opportunity was there, and I ran for it,” Eaton said. “It is different but has some of the same qualities as coaching.”
Eaton and Schlecht have been coaching baseball during the summer for more years than either wants to admit, but between the two of them, they have more than 2,000 wins on the diamond in more than 80 years coaching combined — maybe closer to 90.
Both have been involved with American Legion baseball, high school baseball and town team baseball … almost as long in their respective town governments.
Both have been members of the city council for decades, but neither regrets either venue — government or baseball.
“Coaching baseball is a passion,” Schlecht said. “Government is a duty.”
Schlecht has been on the council in some capacity for more than 40 years, but he believes his involvement with baseball gave him credibility.
“From coaching baseball, a lot of people knew who I was,” Schlecht said. “Maybe sometimes that’s not a good thing, but I’d like to think people around town knew about me and the type of person I am.”
“I have coached against Bruce for a long time,” Eaton said. “His teams are always well-coached. I think he could coach anything with a ball involved. I’m sure he’s a good mayor.”
Both agreed that being mayor is much different from being a coach.
“As a mayor, there are so many different opinions and so many different things to consider for helping the community,” Eaton said. “As a coach, you’re trying to get a single team better and your opinion is probably the most important opinion out there.”
The pair of mayors also share problems on the civic front.
West Point and Wakefield are both having problems with their water sources.
West Point is looking at a $2.5 million project to replace filters. Wakefield is looking at a $6 million project tag to replace an entire filtration system.
“That’s the reality of it all,” Eaton said. “The problems are bigger, affect more people and cost more money.”
Some members of the Wakefield council he is serving alongside have known him as a coach.
“Yeah, some of the guys, in fact most of them, I coached at one time or another,” Eaton said. “Not necessarily because of me, but they are pretty good people — pretty responsible.”
Schlecht agreed.
“When you work with young people, you hopefully gain their respect,” Schlecht said. “They trust you, and you trust them. It’s a two-way street, but you already have a relationship to get some things done when it’s needed.”