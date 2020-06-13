BENNINGTON — From a track star at O'Neill High School to an attorney in Omaha, Rita Kitchens-Bohaboj has had a successful journey.
Growing up in Atkinson, she found a love for track as she blossomed into a polished sprinter.
"I played softball, volleyball and basketball when I was younger, but the only thing I was really good at was track," Kitchens-Bohaboj said.
In third grade, Kitchens-Bohaboj ran her first organized race, and she was hooked from that point on.
"The very first track meet I ever went to was a Lions Club track meet in Ainsworth. ... My mom signed me up, took me there and I ran the 50-meter, 100-meter and a relay race. It was my first time running a relay, and it was with three girls from Winner, South Dakota," Kitchens-Bohaboj said. "It was fun, and I loved it."
Kitchens-Bohaboj also participated in Hershey's track meets and USA track and field meets in addition to small-town track meets.
"There aren't many small-town track meets anymore, but Bennington has recently started having a youth track meet, and both of my girls were able to participate," Kitchens-Bohaboj said.
She now lives in Bennington with her husband, who was a standout athlete himself. Her husband, Kurt Bohaboj, was a state champion wrestler from Howells who became an outstanding wrestler at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The couple, who met in college, have two daughters, Harper, who just turned 11, and Tenley, who is 8.
"Harper's really into sports. She plays softball while basketball is her favorite," Kitchens-Bohaboj said. "Tenley isn't really into sports at all, but she's a princess. She's into singing and dancing, which has been such a different experience for Kurt and I. Maybe she will be more interested in track as she gets older and gets more experience with running."
When she was 12, Kitchens-Bohaboj moved to O'Neill, where she began to compete in track and field in middle school and into high school.
"From an early age, we knew Rita was going to be a very good sprinter for us. She was fast right from the get-go," former O'Neill girls track and field coach Steve Brown said. "In her junior high career when she was pretty much winning everything, we knew based off her junior high times that she was going to have an immediate impact on the high school team in terms of scoring points, anchoring and being our top points scorer every year. We were lucky enough to have her surrounded by a bunch of great athletes, and we had some really good teams back then as well."
As Kitchens-Bohaboj entered high school, the love for the sport grew even more as she continued to work on her craft and was determined to get better every year.
"High school is where I had a lot of success and I enjoyed competing against myself. When I was an eighth-grader, I was trying to run fast enough to break the high school record. When I got into high school, I tried to get into the state top 10 performance lists for Class B and all-class top 10 lists," Kitchens-Bohaboj said. "It was the competition within the competition, and I was trying to be better every year for myself. In team sports you have to work together collectively to make it happen. In track it's all up to you; you are the only person who has control, and that's why I liked it."
Kitchens-Bohaboj said the annual Norfolk Track Classic was always a highlight of the year, along with districts and state.
In high school, she competed in multiple events, including the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and as part of the 4-by-100-meter relay team.
O'Neill, led by Kitchens-Bohaboj, made the Nebraska state track meet each year and competed against the best talent in Class B.
Kitchens-Bohaboj's best finish at state was her junior year when she finished in fourth place in Class B in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. She ran a 12.58 in the 100-meter and then a time of 25.88 in the 200-meter dash.
She still holds three O'Neill school records in the 100, 200 and 4x100.
"Rita was a standout track athlete at OHS. She wanted to win every race and was also a great student," O'Neill athletic director Nick Hostert said. "She is a very competitive and driven individual, and she has carried these qualities over into her career and everyday life.”
Her work on the track also transferred over to her schoolwork.
"She's just an outstanding young lady. She worked hard in the classroom, and you just knew whatever she decided to go after in her career that she was going to be pretty good at it," Brown said. "She wasn't afraid of hard work and paid attention to detail."
Kitchens-Bohaboj represents the work ethic, determination and everything else that comes with the O'Neill attitude, Brown said.
"We have countless athletes that want to be outstanding in the fields that they chose. Rita just exemplifies that and stands out a little bit more because of her accomplishments on the track," he said. "We focus a lot on winning in high school sports. Obviously you want to win every game, but sometimes the message of the work ethic, team effort and life lessons get lost. Rita had those characteristics early on as a student-athlete, and it carried over as she matured into a leader and as a successful attorney."
After high school, Kitchens-Bohaboj attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she continued to run track on scholarship.
Kitchens-Bohaboj learned early on how difficult the competition was going to be once she got to college. So she slowly started to look into the future.
"College was different. I definitely was not the best sprinter on the team. It made it a lot tougher for me. I realized very quickly in college that track for me was going to be a means to an end," Kitchens-Bohaboj said. "I always knew I wanted to go to law school; that was always the plan. I loved track, enjoyed it and had a lot fun, but I didn't have the same kind of success in college that I did in high school."
Kitchens-Bohaboj never made it to nationals, but she was a part of a North Central Conference championship relay team.
In December 2002, Kitchens-Bohaboj graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and went on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law in the following fall semester.
Once Kitchens-Bohaboj graduated from law school in May 2006, she got her first job as a lawyer in Fremont.
Then from 2009 to 2014 she took a position as an associate attorney with her current partner, Rachel Yamamoto. In 2015, Kitchens-Bohaboj and Yamamoto decided to buy the law firm and turned it into Yamamoto & Kitchens PC LLO.
Kitchens-Bohaboj practices in the areas of immigration law and Social Security disability law.
"I had known since I was a little kid that I wanted to be a lawyer. I didn't want to be anything else," Kitchens-Bohaboj said. "In immigration law or Social Security disability, you have to be passionate about it, and love it. ... I love the clients I get to work with. I enjoy the legal work and also the business side of owning a law firm."
Despite her accomplishments, she deflects the praise.
"I don't think that I've done anything that's really spectacular. But I am really proud the fact that I have my own law firm, I enjoy the practice and I've been doing this for almost 15 years," Kitchens-Bohaboj said. "I'm very happy with the life that I have; it's very fulfilling."