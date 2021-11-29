From diamond rings to Saturn's rings

Why did the alien go to Saturn? To go ring shopping. Why did the multimillionaires go to space? Because they could. Today, countless millionaires and billionaires are lining up to get themselves or, more accurately, their money, into space.

With tickets costing up to $55 million, America's “richest of the rich" are spending their money toward touching the stars. But, where could all of this money go instead? My answer is nonprofits and humanitarian aid. Nonprofits in the U.S. have seen a 3.9% decline in donations in the past few fiscal years. When all citizens understand the need for humanitarian relief and act upon it, the world’s hardships can be relieved faster than one may think.

From fundraisers to out-of-pocket donations, six out of 10 American households donate to multiple charities per year. Most of these homes are those of a middle-class financial standing. But when many people hear the word “philanthropy,” they associate the word with the wealthiest people. However, according to philanthropyroundtable.org, 81% of total charitable donations were given by private citizens. So if countless hard-working people can fund an extensive amount of charities, then what would happen if millionaires pitched in more? In 2015, the top 50 biggest donors contributed a total of $24.7 billion. But out of $471 billion collected, it is obvious that average citizens contributed a lot more.

There is no limit to designer shoes, cars and now rocket ships owned by the richest in America. However, there is a shortage of supplies for homeless shelters, support for struggling veterans and food for many unfortunate children. Some argue that billionaires have the right to spend their money as they see fit. But let me ask this, do we not all have a moral and ethical responsibility to help others if we are able? If everyday citizens, working nine-to-five jobs, can contribute more than billionaires, what does that say? To me, before we can reach the stars, we must reach out and help one another.

