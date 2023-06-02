With Memorial Day as the kickoff to camping season and the unofficial start of summer activities, parks and recreational areas around Northeast and North Central Nebraska are gearing up with events and outdoor amenities.
Over Memorial Day weekend, Ponca State Park sold out all 72 of the ground’s camp pads, according to Lynn Mellick, the park’s event coordinator.
The park’s recent partnership with Tentrr introduced the option for more high-end camping, or “glamping,” experience with ready-to-rent luxury tents.
Closer to home, Ta-Ha-Zouka Park is experiencing its own rush of campers. A new online booking system that launched in the winter is already a hit with summer patrons.
One Norfolk citizen has been camping in surrounding spots like Willow Creak Recreational Area before beginning a 3,000-mile camping trek this summer.
No matter where or how Nebraskans choose to camp, this season is full of recreational opportunities.
Ponca State Park
The park, northwest of Sioux City, Iowa, near Ponca will be hosting a variety of upcoming summer events, including a Father’s Day fish fry on Sunday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Scheels is sponsoring a 3D archery tournament this weekend hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. 3D archery refers to walking a preset path to shoot at three-dimensional, often foam, animal-shaped targets.
The competition is open to the public and will take place Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, with prizes and giveaways.
Additionally, a new partnership between Nebraska Game and Parks and Tentrr, a New York-based company founded in 2015, will give parkgoers the opportunity for a more luxury camping experience in the park.
Tentrr provides ready-to-go luxury tents that patrons can rent, similar to an outdoor Airbnb. In addition to a canvas tent on a wooden platform, each rentable unit also has a queen-size mattress, heater and outdoor carpeting inside the unit, among other outdoor features.
“Tentrr's goal is to provide a turn-key experience to outdoor enthusiasts, ensuring that luxury and the outdoors go hand in hand,” according to the Nebraska Games and Parks Commission.
This is the second year the park is offering Tentrr amenities, and Ponca State Park is just one of the many Tentrr partner sites across the country.
Ponca State Park has eight single-unit and two double-unit “glamping” sites for rent.
Niobrara State Park
At the intersection of the Niobrara and Missouri rivers on the South Dakota-Nebraska border sits Niobrara State Park with its broad list of outdoor leisure options, including camping, picnicking, hiking, fishing, a swimming pool and horseback trail rides led by wranglers.
The expanse of wildlife watching in the park and surrounding areas continually attracts wildlife photographers.
Nearby attractions further boost the park’s appeal. Bazile Creek Wildlife Management Area provides additional opportunities for wildlife viewing, fishing, boating and hunting. Additionally, the town of Niobrara features a nine-hole golf course.
On select summer Saturdays, Niobrara State Park hosts “buffalo cookouts,” or outdoor meals with entertainment such as cowboy poets or storytellers. Reservations are required to attend.
Ta-Ha-Zouka Park
Norfolk’s city park boasts its own extensive list of amenities. Located on the south side of town, Ta-Ha-Zouka Park offers fishing, camping, a head to the Cowboy Trail, softball fields, a sand volleyball court, a 24-court horseshoe complex and a 19-hole disc golf course along the Elkhorn River.
As of winter, campers can now rent campsites and cabins at Ta-Ha-Zouka through an online platform, which can be found on the City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation website.
“Memorial Day was packed,” recreation coordinator Ron LaMie said. “We’re already seeing numbers explode with the new booking option.”
Campers have started booking reservations at the park for the coming months.
Also new this year is a campground host, or a group of volunteers who are ambassadors for the park. The campground host site can be found southwest of the campgrounds.
“We want our campers to feel safe and have a pleasant experience,” said PJ Evans, assistant director of recreation.
Last week, construction started on the Ta-Ha-Zouka bridge replacement project. The small footbridge leads to a small island in the center of a pond in the park. It originally closed because of extensive rust under the bridge and fears that load-bearing beams wouldn’t be able to hold weight much longer, said Nathan Powell, Norfolk Parks and Recreation Department director.
During construction, the bridge’s wooden walking planks will be removed while the beam is replaced. The bridge then will be put back together and reopened for public use.
Construction will last about a month, Powell said.
This summer, Ta-Ha-Zouka Park will be the site for various charity walks, including the June 2 Relay for Life.
Maskenthine Lake Recreational Area
Patrons can find a variety of activities northwest of Stanton, including hiking, hunting, camping, mountain biking, bird watching and disc golf. Maskenthine also features a 100-acre lake with opportunities for water sports like swimming, fishing and boating.
The lake’s water level is lower than usual because of lack of rain, but this hasn’t affected activities, and the recreational area is as busy as any other year, according to Tyler Warren, recreation area superintendent for the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District. If low rain levels persist, tree and fish populations may see an impact.
Located just east of Maskenthine Lake is the arboretum, “an area maintained for growing trees, shrubs, vines and prairie woodland plants,” according to the Lower Elkhorn NRD. The arboretum was established in 1976 and spans about 20 acres.
Willow Creek State Recreation Area
Located southwest of Pierce, Willow Creek offers 124 campsites and 10 overnight equestrian sites.
Regarding amenities, the area offers a swimming beach, sand volleyball court, a mowed trail for horseback riding and 11 miles of hiking and biking along the William J. Meyer Recreational Trail that connects to Pierce.
Willow Creek’s 700-acre reservoir provides ample fishing opportunities and allows for water sports like boating and water skiing.
Keith Leinenweaver of Norfolk often camps in areas of Nebraska and South Dakota.
“I think they have more things to do in the water than places like Ponca State Park,” Leinenweaver said of Willow Creek. “But I do wish there was more horse riding trails.”
Leinenweaver grew up in Southern California but has lived in Norfolk for 22 years and now works for Jerry’s Trailers and Campers in town.
“My wife and I are partially retired and like to travel around,” he said.
This summer, Leinenweaver and his wife will embark on a 3,000-mile camping road trip that will go through Utah, where Leinenweaver lived for a time, and Idaho, where he has family.
Summer park safety
This year, Nebraska state troopers are partnering with local agencies and Nebraska Game and Parks officers to keep state recreation areas safe throughout the summer months.
Over Memorial Day weekend, troopers performed high-visibility patrols, or traffic safety approaches to deter unlawful behavior, in the areas around Lake McConaughy and Harlan County Reservoir.
“Nebraska’s lakes and rec areas have a lot to offer,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska state patrol. “Whether you’re boating, swimming, fishing or enjoying the beach, please do so safely and follow the laws and guidelines for your rec area. As you travel to and from your spot at the lake, always have a sober driver.”
Grant funding from the Highway Safety Office of the Nebraska Department of Transportation will allow for additional safety efforts. Starting this week and running through Sunday, Aug. 27, troopers and Nebraska Games and Parks officers are performing boat patrols and high-visibility patrols in southeast Nebraska recreation areas to monitor for impaired drivers.