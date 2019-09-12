A longtime friendship has enhanced the teamwork needed for an effective doubles partnership on the Norfolk High tennis team.
Colby Mrsny and Mason Borgman have been friends since well before high school, and now as seniors the pair are together playing No. 1-doubles for the Panthers.
On Thursday Mrsny and Borgman defeated Juan Amador and Peyton Hiserote 8-2 during Norfolk’s 9-0 dual win over South Sioux City.
“They’re good friends and have been for years, so the chemistry is already there,” Panthers coach Kelly Krueger said. “They can predict where each other is going to move, and they talk between points. There’s also a little difference in styles, which you always want in doubles.”
The players are aware of how their different strengths can contribute to the success of their doubles team.
“We’ve known each other for a long time, and have been friends ever since seventh grade,” Mrsny said. “Mason and I complement each other really well. He has a better backhand than me, so he’s on the left side, and I have a good forehand so I’m on the right.”
The effectiveness of the partnership also includes the service line.
“I try to pin them deep in the corner with my serve so they hit a lofty shot, and then Mason can just slam it down at the net,” Mrsny said. “We’re doing pretty good.”
Borgman, who has been playing singles until this season, said he’s enjoying the opportunity to play with his friend and also likes the team aspect of doubles.
“I wanted to try something new, to do something more exciting for my senior year,” Borgman said. “With a partner, if you mess up your partner can encourage you. Colby and I have always been pretty close in our skill levels, so we thought why don’t we just team up and play doubles.”
Another difference between playing singles and doubles, according to Borgman, is making a shot that will set up an opportunity--if the ball is returned--for your partner to make a play based on a strongpoint of his game.
“In a singles match you have to be a lot more careful in placing the ball left and right, but in doubles you focus more on cross court and keeping it away from their guy at the net,” Borgman said. “Colby is really good at the net, so I just try to support him and try to hit it to their weakest shot so he can get something going at the net.”
The shut-out win against South Sioux City continued Norfolk’s 23-season dual win streak over the Cardinals for Krueger as coach of the Panthers.
“Although South Sioux City is not one of the better teams we will play this season, you still have to play the matches, take them serious, and ‘Play the game,’” Krueger said. “I really felt we did that today. We had a lot of confidence after Tuesday’s dual win over Hastings. We took care of business today.”
Norfolk swept all six singles matches and the other two doubles matches, with only Jared Ertzner Kitto’s win over Hiserote (9-7) involving a close score. The Panthers gave up no more than two games in any of the other matches en route to the team victory.
Norfolk 9, South Sioux City 0
Singles--No. 1: Jared Ertzner Kitto (N) def. Peyton Hiserote (SSC) 9-7; No. 2: Mason Borgman (N) def. Juan Amador (SSC) 8-1; No. 3: Colby Mrsny (N) def. Lucas Leiting (SSC) 8-0; No. 4: Jack Schwanebeck (N) def. Jesse Hanna (SSC) 8-1; No. 5: Kalen Krohn (N) def. Juan Ortiz (SSC) 8-0; No. 6: Josh Sumner (N) def. Tony Rodriguez (SSC) 8-1.
Doubles--No. 1: Mrsny/Borgman (N) def. Amador/Hiserote (SSC) 8-2; No. 2: Schwanebeck/Sumner (N) def. Leiting/Nate Feenstra (SSC) 8-1; No. 3: Krohn/Ertzner Kitto (N) def. Rodriguez/Zach Rapp (SSC) 8-0.