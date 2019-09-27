It has been said if you have one good friend in your lifetime, you’re very lucky.
If that’s true, Mona Roberts and Donella Johnson hit the friendship lottery — the pair have known each other since they were second graders in Allen in 1934.
Mona had just moved from Wakefield, and she said she and Donella became friends at first sight.
They’ve lived an entire lifetime together — they were in each other’s weddings, they had babies at the same time and now, at 93 years old, they continue to stay in touch through phone calls and letters.
“We just hit it off right away when I came to school,” Mona said. “She lived in the country, and I lived in town. So if there were any activities, she got to stay all night with me. And once in a while, I’d go stay out all night with her on the farm and get to ride the school bus and bring my lunch, and I thought that was great.”
When they were children, the girls jumped rope and played hopscotch together — with chalk at Mona’s house and in the dirt at Donella’s.
On Thursday nights, the pair could pay 10 cents to see a movie at the show hall in Allen.
“If we kept that stamp on, then we got to go Friday and Saturday night. It was the same movie, but it was fun,” Mona said.
When they got a little older, there were ping-pong tournaments at school, as well as ball games to go watch.
“And we had pep club we were in all four years, and we had a lot of fun in that. Back then, all of our games were in the afternoon. We didn’t play at night because we didn’t have the lights like they do now,” Mona said.
The girls also would listen to the radio, she said — music and programs like “The Jack Benny Program” and “Fibber McGee and Molly.”
Mona said Donella was brought up Quaker, while she herself was Lutheran.
“So Donella’s grandma thought that I was kind of evil because I liked to go to the dances and stuff when we were in high school. And so I took Donella along with me, and she loved it. And I didn’t think that that was so evil,” Mona said.
Not long after they graduated, Mona was the first to marry. Mona said she had been 18 years old and was planning to teach country school. However, she fell very ill as she was preparing her classroom for the first day.
“I had to go to the doctor in Sioux City, and I had a ruptured appendix. And after that, I got an abscess on the outside of my incision, so the doctor wouldn’t let me go to school.
“So then I up and got married to Emmett Roberts,” she said with a laugh.
There was a short time when the friends grew apart a little bit, but then Donella got married, too, and they were “caught up,” Mona said.
“Donella was my maid of honor, and my husband and I were her hostess couple for her wedding. And she had twin boys two weeks ahead of my oldest daughter.
“When the kids were older, we’d have picnics at Ponca park and we’d go other places. We always celebrated, sometime around the Christmas holidays, for years until the kids got older and had their own activities. And then it gets so hard to get together,” Mona said.
Even so, the women have made friendship a priority.
Today, Mona lives at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk, and Donella lives at Brookdale Senior Living in Wayne.
Donella said Mona has been through thick and thin and has always been there for her.
“She always remembers me with special cards for things like birthdays and Mother’s Day,” Donella said.
Mona said one of her daughters and one of Donella’s sons also speak on the phone and keep the friends updated on each other’s and their family’s lives.
“Friendship is so uplifting if you’re with the right people. It makes you feel wanted and liked. ... Friendship doesn’t change — it only gets stronger over the years,” Donella said.
Mona said she doesn’t know what she would have done without Donella in her life.
“I think friends are very important — to share and to love one another,” Mona said.