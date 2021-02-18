Friday night tradition changed to early-morning feature

OMAHA — Because of COVID-19, the Nebraska School Activities Association stretched out the state wrestling tournament from three days to four with Class A and Class D competing on Wednesday and Thursday, and Class B and Class C stepping on the mats on Friday and Saturday.
One of the traditions that had to be scrapped, at least for one year, was the Friday night semifinals, deemed by many of those who follow the sport closely as the most exciting of the state tournament's rounds.
The sport of wrestling had the Friday night spotlight, usually in front of a standing-room-only crowd as every semifinalist competed for a spot in the parade of champions, held just before the start of the finals.
This year, however, the semifinals will be contested bright and early at 9 a.m. on Thursday for Classes A and D and Saturday for Classes B and C.
Panther mats
If you didn't know better, you might think Norfolk High is hosting the state wrestling tournament. Two of the six mats used for the first day of competition sport the Panther colors and logo.
Two other mats also are destined for Northeast Nebraska and display the colors and logos of Clarkson/Leigh and Plainview.
Dollamur Sports Surfaces works with the Nebraska School Activities Association and the schools to supply the mats for the state tournament. The NSAA pays schools that purchase mats from Dollamur to allow their new mats to be used in the state tournament.
Subdued atmosphere
The atmosphere in the CHI Health Center Arena is much more subdued than in past years. Fewer fans mean less volume and, as a result, coaches and fans can be heard clearly from a considerable distance away.
‘Do this for Christian’
Norfolk's 170-pounder, Austin Miller, qualified for the Class A state semifinals on Wednesday, and he carries with him, the memory of his relative, Christian Miller.
Christian, a four-time state champion for Plainview and a wrestler on the University of Nebraska team, was killed in an automobile accident in Lincoln on Nov. 5, 2020. He was 21.
"(Austin) needed this to happen," Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. "He was wearing a shirt for him today. I told him, 'You're going to do this for Christian Miller today.' So he's wrestling with a 'why.'
"Austin Miller is definitely fire right now, so we're excited for him."
Paxton represented
Paxton had representation at the Class D tournament for the first time ever.
When Dominick Geho took the mat in the 120-pound weight class in the opening round, it was the first time the school ever had a state qualifier.
Unfortunately, Geho ran into Plainview's Scout Ashburn in that first-round bout.
The public address announcer at the CHI Health Center was pointing out the school's milestone to the crowd in attendance in Wednesday's first Class D session but by the time he finished the announcement, Ashburn had pinned Geho to send him to the consolation bracket.
"It's the fastest pin I've ever seen in person," Plainview coach Chad Schumacher said.
Geho also was pinned in his first wrestleback match to finish the season 0-17.
In Geho's district meet, the 120-pound weight class had only four wrestlers in the tournament, sending Geho to Omaha automatically.
Lone wrestler
Carter Beckman was the lone representative for Elgin Public/Pope John at this state meet, qualifying at 113 pounds.
He also was the lone representative for EPPJ in last week's district meet as his teammates were eliminated in the subdistrict meet.
Beckman is making the most of his first appearance in the state meet.
The sophomore won his first pair of matches to advance to Thursday's semifinals.
"I've earned a medal, I'll do my best to keep going from here."