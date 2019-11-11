Freshman year is exciting

Freshman year is both an exciting and difficult time for many students. It comes with many more responsibilities and harder classes. Many students struggle to manage their time wisely. Making sure you are paying attention in class, managing your time wisely, and getting enough sleep are the most important things for freshmen to focus on.
The first year of high school overwhelms some students because the classes are harder than they are used to, and they are most likely assigned more homework than previous years. It is very important for students to be paying attention in class. By paying attention in class, you will understand the expectations the teacher has for you, and it will be easier for you to complete homework if you understand what you are learning.
You will also have the opportunity to ask your teacher questions in class to make sure you are understanding the material. Understanding what you are learning will help you feel less overwhelmed.
Another thing freshman often struggle with is time management. Making sure you are staying on task in school is easier than when you are out of school because there are less distractions in school.
Your school work should always be your first priority when managing your time. Often times, students come home after school and decide to watch TV or sit and play on their phones.
I have found that doing homework before sitting around after school is easier because it’s easy to lose track of time when you are on electronics. Make sure you are managing your time wisely, and you are more likely to feel less stressed.
Lastly, getting enough sleep is also important. The first year of high school makes most students feel more adult than they used to. Because they feel older, they think it’s ok to go to bed later. In high school, it is very important to get plenty of sleep.
Getting enough sleep can help you feel less stressed and more focused during the day. Staying focused will help you stay on task in class and use your time wisely.
If freshman focus on paying attention in class, time management, and getting enough sleep, their year will be very enjoyable.
The year will be less overwhelming and stressful than if they were to give less effort throughout their school days. Freshman year is an exciting time for most, so give it your best effort and have a great year.