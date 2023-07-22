First Fridays are back — with a twist. Recognizing the need to be more flexible in scheduling to avoid competing with other community events, the Norfolk Arts Center has launched “Fresh Fridays.” Instead of occurring on the first Friday of the month, the event will have a flexible Friday schedule.
Fresh Fridays at the Norfolk Arts Center offer community members the opportunity to share their talent and further hone their performances. From first-time performers to the experienced, everyone gets to share the spotlight equally.
Fresh Fridays don’t offer just a community stage, they also offer a sense of community. Locals supporting locals, encouraging the creative spirit. Many performers debut at these events. The NAC offers a welcoming place for beginners and a sense of camaraderie between performers and audiences. The July event ended with an impromptu jam session with multiple musicians and artists joining together in song.
Although the format lends itself well to music, the event is not just a musical open mic night. There’s room for all performers and creators. Music, dance, comedy, poetry, book readings and art chats are just some of the possibilities. Recent Fresh Friday performances have included comedy class students and book readings from area authors.
Performance times are limited to a set amount to allow more artists to participate. If you’d like to participate, you can contact the NAC ahead of time, but many performers wait until the event itself to stake a time on the schedule.
Fresh Fridays are free and open to the public. The next Fresh Friday is Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Artist Reagan Pufall will be back to once again make 3D scans of faces, which he will include in his 2024 exhibition in the main gallery of the NAC.