A drizzle of rain that stretched across most of Sunday proved insufficient to dampen the spirit of 70 attendees who gathered at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex at Northeast Community College for the 74th run of the Norfolk Beef Expo.
There, roughly 30 exhibitors participated in the heifer, steer and showmanship competitions that were judged by Malina Lindstrom of Elm Creek.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Lindstrom works as a marketing and communications specialist for Darr Feedlot in Elm Creek and previously interned for the U.S. Meat Export Federation. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with two bachelor degrees in animal science and agricultural communications, plus a minor in Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars.
Lindstrom also was raised on a fifth-generation row crop farm with cow and calf operations and has previously judged in Norfolk and other locations across the state. For the most part, she spoke glowingly of the animals and remained positive during her critiques Sunday.
“I thought it was a really nice group of cattle that came through,” she said.
DESPITE HER young age, Emersyn Dozler of Albion — who won Division II grand champion heifer with her 1,202-pound calf named Claire, which was purchased in Albion — emerged as one of the most seasoned presenters at Sunday’s show with a three-year résumé saturated with previous animal show experience, she said in a brief interview.
But Sunday marked her first appearance at the expo, which Dozler said went well. In addition to the Division II grand champion honor, Dozler also won for junior showmanship.
“We started at 7:30 and ended at like 10:15,” she said in reference to rinsing her calf in preparation for the show.
Also equipped with a yearslong history in animal showings, Brody Wiese of Lindsay won Division I grand champion steer with his 1,472-pound animal named Roy.
In preparation for Sunday, Wiese said he spent the entirety of his summer perfecting Roy’s hair-coat, along with supplementing him with a diet of show feed. He also said it took a few months to halter break his steer and to teach it to lead.
Wiese mentioned his “years” worth of experience at “almost every other show in Nebraska,” including two previous runs at the annual expo.
Wiese also said the day went well.
The following were the grand and reserve champions:
Market heifers
Division I champion — Bailey Setlik of Ord; reserve — Rylie Hemelbracht of Hinton. Division II champion — Emersyn Dozler of Albion; reserve — Jovie Setlik of Ord.
The overall grand champion was Bailey Setlik of Ord and Emersyn Dozler of Albion as reserve champion. Only one heifer from this competition was successfully sold at auction.
Market steers
Division I champion — Brody Wiese of Lindsay; reserve — Kollin Rasmussen of Newman Grove. Division II champion — Cade Stratman of West Point; reserve — Brylee Patzel of Newman Grove. Division III champion — Robert Rocheford of Schuyler; reserve — Tanner Hansen of Laurel.
The overall grand champion was Brody Wiese of Lindsay and Cade Stratman of Newman Grove as reserve champion. Four steers from this competition were successfully sold at auction.
Showmanship winners
Junior — 1. Emersyn Dozler of Albion; 2. Bailey Prinz of Clarkson; 3. Jovie Setlik of Ord. Intermediate — 1. Jace Prinz of Clarkson; 2. Kinsley White of Springfield; 3. Ty Sievers of Randolph. Senior — 1. Bailey Setlik of Ord; 2. Jaycee Schomberg of Pierce; 3. Gavin Dozler of Albion.
From the nine total animals shown, five were sold at auction.