Needing to win twice to claim an A-6 area tournament championship, the Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors faced an uphill climb on Tuesday.
Fremont turned that hill into an impassable mountain before Norfolk got its first at bat.
Just 17 pitches in, Fremont had recorded three runs and no outs.
That exploded to eight runs by the end of the top of the first inning, and Fremont concluded its undefeated run through the tournament with a 13-4 victory in five innings at Veterans Memorial Park.
“Considering that we’re the home team, if we do get a zero there (in the top of the first), we feel like it would have been an entirely different ballgame,” Norfolk coach Colby Mrsny said. “It’s very tough when we are down 8-0 right away, but I’m still proud of our guys for battling back.”
Fremont recorded four consecutive singles to begin play, with cleanup hitter Garrett Rau driving in two runs.
Five of Fremont’s runs came with two outs, with a bases-clearing double by Aiden Vacha making it 8-0 and putting Norfolk behind the 8-ball.
Mrsny said he felt encouraged about his team’s chances entering the day despite needing to win twice for the Juniors to earn a second consecutive trip to the state tournament.
“I was feeling very good and very positive,” he said. “Kyler Kolm has been our No. 2 pitcher all year, so I was very happy to have him on the mound. But Fremont had seen him once this year, and they hit him pretty well.”
Kolm gave up seven runs while recording two outs.
Fremont added three runs against both of Norfolk’s relievers and led 10-0 in the middle of the third.
Norfolk’s offensive success came in the bottom of the third when it scored all of its runs.
Noah Hinrichs had a sacrifice fly, Brenden Flood added an RBI single, Kolm had an RBI groundout and Colin Broders doubled another run home.
“Our mentality is always to get the next man up,” Mrsny said. “If we string together quality (at bats), good things happen. I think we did a good job of that in that inning. We had a lot of confidence, and it was good to see at that moment.”
But Fremont quickly took back the momentum with three runs in the fourth and ended the game after five via the 8-run mercy rule.
While it was a disappointing loss, Mrsny said Elkhorn Valley Bank (18-18) had a season to be proud of.
“This was one heck of a successful season for Norfolk baseball at the Juniors level,” he said. “I played all the way through for Norfolk and this is my third year of coaching, and I’ve never seen a Norfolk team go back-to-back playing in district championships.
“I’m very proud of this team and proud of the direction that Norfolk baseball is headed.”
Fremont 802 30 – 13 9 0
Norfolk 004 00 – 4 5 1
WP: Isaac Barton. LP: Kyler Kolm. 2B: (FRE) Carver Kroeger. Aiden Vacha; (NOR) Colin Broders, Ayden Papstein.