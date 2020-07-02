The Norfolk Nucor Steel Juniors baseball team dropped two games in a double header against the Fremont First State Bank Juniors on the diamond Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Park.
No hits in the first game for Norfolk resulted in a five-inning 8-0 loss, then Norfolk failed to get a run across the board again as they lost in the second game 14-0 in five innings.
“I liked our effort overall—but we need to come play every time like we normally should,” Norfolk coach Jerrett Mills. “We need to show up every time ready and prepared to play baseball.”
Fremont dominated in every aspect of the game and was able to leave Norfolk with two victories.
“We swung it well, played defense and we pitched well. If you come to the ballpark and you pitch, play defense and swing the bat well, then you should have a pretty good chance to win,” Fremont coach Blake Dieckmann said.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Fremont scored six runs in the first two innings and didn’t allow Norfolk to get a hit. Sawyer Wolff was Norfolk’s first batter to reach base and it was via a walk in the fourth inning.
Fremont’s Landon Mueller dominated on the mound, overpowering the Norfolk hitters as he struck out eight in five strong innings.
“He did a good job of getting on top of hitters. Once he got to an 0-2 and 1-2 count, he was able to command his curveball,” Dieckmann said. “He did a really good job of keeping hitters off balance and it looked like they were guessing at what pitch was coming next.”
Mueller also shined at the plate as he had a double while five other Fremont batters were able to record singles.
Norfolk’s pitcher Shawn Barrett took the loss, as he was able to strikeout four Fremont hitters. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks.
In the second game, Fremont got out on top early and was able to coast with another great pitching performance, this time from Ryan Winter.
“We preach to our pitchers to throw strikes and let our defense do the work. We have a really good defense—fortunately today our pitchers threw strikes and our defense made plays behind them,” Dieckmann said.
Winter only had four strikeouts but he allowed three total base runners in five innings.
Winter’s counterpart, Jack Schwanebeck only was able to last 2 1/3 innings for Norfolk as he allowed five earned runs on three base hits.
Kyle Liewer, Jack Borgmann, Wolff and Evan Harper all saw action on the mound for Norfolk.
It didn’t matter who was on the mound for Norfolk as Fremont was able to tally nine hits with Winter, Walters and Brady Millard all having multi-hit games.
“This team really swings it well—we have a complete lineup, up and down in the order,” Dieckmann said.
On the offensive side, it took Norfolk an entire game but Norfolk’s leadoff batter Kyle Liewer was able to get the first base hit up the night on a single up the middle in the first inning.
Schwanebeck was able to follow with a single of his own and move Liewer into scoring position, but that was as far as he was going to make it as they went one, two and three to end the inning.
“Tonight just wasn’t our night—I’ve seen better and I know we can play better,” Mills said.
The Norfolk Nucor Steel Juniors will take the field again for a double header against Mount Michael on Monday night. Fremont will host Lincoln Southeast next weekend and will travel to Lincoln East. Fremont also lifted a few of their restrictions as they are now going to allow fans to watch the games from the stands.
“We just got to get back to practice, figure out the kinks and get back to work,” Mills said.
Game 1
Fremont 242 00X X — 8 7 0
Norfolk 000 00X X — 0 0 5
WP: Mueller; LP: Barrett; 2B: F; Mueller.
Game 2
Norfolk 108 32X X — 14 9 1
Fremont 000 00X X — 0 2 3
WP: Winter; LP: Schwanebeck; 3B: F, Walter, 2B: F, Kile.