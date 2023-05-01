The Fremont High School baseball team opened its contest with the Panthers with a bang, and the echo continued into the second inning.
By then, Brooks Eyler’s first-pitch triple had sparked the Tigers offense for three runs on three hits–with the assistance of a pair of Norfolk errors, a bobbled comeback grounder to the mound and a throwing error–to lead 3-0.
“The first inning is kind of the tell-tale of the game. We obviously had a couple errors there that, when you play a good team, they’re going to take advantage of,” Panthers coach Brian Disch said. “In the bottom half we had opportunities with our first two guys on base. You’ve got to cash in on those situations.”
Fremont added four more runs in the second inning on three hits, one a double with the bases full of Tigers that increased the lead to 7-0.
“I give our guys credit–we did fight, when it would have been real easy to roll over,” Disch said. “Fremont is playing really well. They won the Bellevue West tournament this last weekend, so you could see they had a lot of confidence. They jumped on us right away.”
Ethan Synovec gave Norfolk a chance to mount a comeback, pitching four straight scoreless innings and allowing just one Fremont hit in relief of starter Hudson Waldow, and the Panthers offense tried to do just that.
But, although Norfolk sent two runs across the plate in the bottom of the third and three more in the fourth, the Panthers stranded three base runners in the third after loading the bases and another in the fourth–a problem that would have an impact on the outcome.
C.J. Hoffman, who finished the game with a 4-for-4 effort, led off the third with an infield hit and advanced to second on Jack Borgmann’s line single. The pair was joined by Waldow who was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.
Hoffman scored on a fielder’s choice and Borgmann scored on Anden Schold’s flare into short left field, but Waldow was cut down as a force out during the first half of an attempted double-play–preventing a possible third run when Jacob Colligan was safe on an infield hit. The inning ended on a strikeout with the bases loaded.
Kyle Liewer and Hoffman opened the fourth with back-to-back singles, and Borgmann drove in both with a double that one-hopped off the fence in right center field. When Borgmann scored on a wild pitch, the Panthers were back in the game, trailing just 7-5.
Synovec continued to be solid on the mound, retiring nine straight during the fourth through sixth innings–inducing six fly-ball outs.
“Ethan came in in relief, and his job is to put up 0’s,” Disch said. “We also played some defense behind him, which also helps. That gave us some belief to be able to get back in the game. If Ethan doesn’t do that, we don’t have that belief.”
Fremont coach Jeff Hayden sent Brandt Phillips to the mound in relief of starter Clay Hedges with two outs in the fourth inning. Although Norfolk had runners at the corners once more with two outs, Phillips kept the Panthers off of the scoreboard.
The Tigers added a single run in the seventh as Landon Schurman reached on a liner to left, stole second base, then advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring on Domanik Escovedo’s single through the middle of the Norfolk infield.
“It was nice that C.J. (Hoffman) got that hit against (Fremont’s) last guy. He’s their No. 1 and throws 90-92 (miles per hour), which is pretty good,” Disch said. “They were able to save him until the end and finish the game. We did take some good swings on him, but you could see that we struggled a little bit with his velocity.”
Phillips struck out seven of the 14 batters he faced, including the last two outs of the game to secure Fremont’s 8-5 victory.
“When we play good teams, we just ask our guys to compete, and I felt we did,” Disch said. “We’ve just got to find a way to get rid of that one inning, the inning that separates or makes the difference in the game, and that was the first inning.”
The Tigers improve to 10-11 on the season, while Norfolk drops to 8-17.
“It was a good solid win for us. We’ve got a lot of respect for the team that was in the home dugout today. Any time you can come on the road and get a ‘W’ that’s nice to have,” Hayden said. “We’re playing pretty well. It was good to see both of our pitchers put it together and challenge hitters early on, and also to get big strikeouts when we needed them.”
Fremont 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 –8 9 2
Norfolk 0 0 2 3 0 0 0 0 – 5 10 4
WP: Clay Hedges. LP: Hudson Waldow.
2B: (F) Domanik Escovedo, Jariel Ortiz; (N) Jack Borgmann. 3B: (F) Brooks Eyler.