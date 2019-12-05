Free throws played a part in both the Norfolk High girls’ win and the boys’ narrow defeat in games played against Elkhorn South on Thursday evening.
The girls team made 10 of 17 chances, including six in the final minute and 20 seconds to hold on for a 40-38 win against the Storm, while the boys sank 16 of 17, making all 12 in the fourth quarter as part of a second-half comeback that fell just short in a 65-61 loss.
“They had a lot of free-throw attempts, more than we would like to give them, but we had just a little higher percentage,” Panthers coach Jared Oswald said.
In an evenly played contest in which both teams finished with 13 field goals, Norfolk was able to make up a one-point deficit created by an extra 3-point shot by the Storm with three more made free throws than South’s total of 7 of 18.
“I was proud of our girls for being able to knock them down late, although we have some girls who are good free-throw shooters that missed a couple,” Oswald said. “That made it a little more interesting.”
Anden Baumann made 3 of 4 to provide the Panthers with their largest lead of the game at 37-32 but left the door ajar by missing her next two. After South’s Reaghan Grimm drained a deep 3 from the point to bring the Storm within two points, Hailey Kleinschmit made both of her chances to return Norfolk’s lead to four points. That proved to be an important factor as Lauren Kohl promptly turned an offensive rebound by the Storm into another 3 with three seconds left to trail 39-38 before intentionally fouling Baumann, who added 1 of 2 to create the final 40-38 score.
Before the exciting finish, however, the Panthers needed to overcome a 28-23 deficit of their own in that final period.
Baumann converted a steal into a basket, then Jalen Hoffman, who scored all nine of her points in the second half, established Norfolk’s lead with a field goal from the right elbow and a 3 from the right wing. The Panthers led 30-29 and did not trail the rest of the way in the 40-38 win.
“We made a little adjustment to get Jalen out on the perimeter instead of posting her up,” Oswald said. “When their post player (6-foot-3 junior Rylee Gray) followed her out of the lane, that really opened things up for some drive-and-kicks. It also made it tough for them to guard Jalen, and she made some timely shots.”
Baumann and Hoffman led Norfolk in scoring with 16 and nine points, respectively, while Kleinschmit contributed seven.
“I thought our defense was outstanding from the first quarter to the end of the fourth quarter,” Oswald said. “The effort was really good, and I thought Jalen did a great job of making that post player work really hard, and she also rebounded really well. They’re used to throwing the ball into her and getting stuff, but we really made that difficult.”
In the boys game, Norfolk trailed 36-24 at halftime before cutting that deficit to 47-40 after three quarters and down to just two points with 54 seconds remaining.
“We talked at halftime that we thought we were getting good shots, but we don’t want to settle for good shots. We want great shots,” Panthers coach Tony Siske said. “At the half, we were 4 of 16 on 3s; the second half we were 5 of 11. The percentage goes up if you’re a little more selective, making them defend a little bit longer. We did that, and I thought our defensive effort was a lot better in the second half.”
“We talk to our shooters that you can’t hang your head after (missing) one,” he said. “We’re not going to tell you to quit shooting; you’ve got to have the mindset that you’re going to make the next one.”
Those adjustments made a big difference in the game and got the attention of South coach Nolan Reilly.
“Coach Siske made some great adjustments at halftime and found his shooters some space in how we were guarding, and they’re loaded with shooters, and those guys got hot and were knocking them down,” Reilly said. “That put the pressure on us, and we got a little undisciplined offensively. We didn’t swing it fast enough, and Norfolk had a lot to do with that. We just weren’t solid for 10 minutes or more.”
With players like Tyson Stelling (4 of 4) and Cameron Eisenhauer (6 of 6) knocking down free throws down the stretch, Siske also got a lot of mileage from bench players while subbing offense-for-defense during the final minutes of the game.
“We haven’t practiced the press a lot because we’re not going to be a pressing team, but we do have it in, and it is something that some of these guys have done for two and three years, so they did a good job with it,” Siske said. “We didn’t always get the turnover that we wanted — we were close a couple times — but we gave ourselves a chance.”
Late in the contest, with the Storm moving the ball on the perimeter to run time off the clock, a 3 from the corner by Landon Goeser with 26 seconds left returned the margin to five, at 63-58.
That’s when Eisenhauer drained his second 3 of the fourth quarter, with 14 seconds remaining, and gave the Panthers one final opportunity. But Max Mosser made two free throws for South and Norfolk’s hurried response ended without a shot attempt as the Storm escaped with the 65-61 victory.
“At the end we slowed down and were mentally tough to make our free throws,” Reilly said. “But I had told the kids that Norfolk has a bunch of hard-nosed players, and they were going to fight to the end.”
South made 9 of 12 free throws in the final quarter, enough to keep the Panthers from reducing the score to a one-possession deficit for consecutive possessions.
“We made our free throws, but they got them when they needed them — and they stuck that big 3,” Siske said. “I don’t even know that their coach wanted them to shoot that with us down two, but that was a big-time 3 for that kid.”
Eisenhauer, who struggled with a 3 of 13 shooting performance from the field, finished with 15 points, as did Stelling, while Kallan Herman (11) also scored in double figures.
Girls game
Elkhorn South 2 9 12 15 — 38
Norfolk 2 10 8 20 — 40
Elkhorn South (0-1): Lauren Kohl 2-7 2-2 7, Taylor Songster 0-2 0-0 0, Katie Raymond 0-1 2-4 2, Reaghan Grimm 5-8 0-0 12, Reese Baltzell 2-5 2-10 6, Rylee Gray 3-12 1-6 8, Cami Small 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 13-28 7-18 38.
Norfolk (1-0): Nealy Brummond 1-5 0-0 2, Anden Baumann 4-5 5-10 16, Erin Schwanebeck 1-3 0-0 2, Karly Kalin 0-3 0-0 0, Chelsea Strom 1-6 2-2 4, Jalen Hoffman 4-6 0-0 9, Hailey Kleinschmit 2-10 3-5 7, Makenna Skiff 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 13-40 10-17 40.
Boys game
Elkhorn South 13 23 11 18 — 65
Norfolk 6 18 16 21 — 61
Elkhorn South (1-0): Max Mosser 5-9 5-8 15, Ashton Allison 1-1 0-0 3, Chase Anderson 2-4 0-0 5, Koy Wilke 3-5 1-1 9, Landon Goeser 4-7 0-0 10, Dilan Krause 1-2 0-0 2, Zach LaFave 4-11 6-6 15, Reid Nelson 1-1 0-0 2, Brian Kardell 1-2 0-0 2, Teddy Prochazka 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 23-45 12-15 65.
Norfolk (0-1): Gage Dohren 3-4 0-0 6, Tyler Wilson 1-2 1-2 3, Isaac Heimes 1-2 3-3 5, Kallan Herman 4-12 1-1 11, Tyson Stelling 4-7 4-4 15, Cameron Eisenhauer 3-13 7-7 15, Daydon Taylor 2-4 0-0 6. Totals: 18-44 16-17 61.