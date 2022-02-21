Norfolk Area Public Transit (NAPT) launched the Free Rides for Youth project, which, as its name would suggest, allows students free access to public transportation.
This is exceptionally generous on the part of NAPT as many students rely on public transportation to get them to and from class each day. Many students, especially younger ones, do not have their own vehicles and depend heavily on public transport.
Instead of having these students pay for this virtually indispensable service, NAPT is demonstrating altruism toward students, and this demonstration certainly will not go unnoticed by Norfolk’s youths.
Not only is public transport essential for some students to attend school, it also helps them get to and from events such as games and meets. With this project, NAPT is enabling students to be a part of the community they live in. This project makes students feel appreciated and cared for, and it is this kind of initiative that helps communities grow.