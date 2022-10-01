PLAINVIEW — After a first half that seemed more like a track meet than a football game, host Plainview pounded away against shorthanded Lutheran High Northeast to finish off a high-scoring 66-52 affair in District D1-6 action here Friday night.
"I just wanted to get the lead, honestly," Plainview coach Kyle Schmidt said. "We were always going back-and-forth, and it seemed like every time we went back-and-forth we were down two or four. I just wanted to get the lead and slow things down and take a little pressure off our defense."
Trailing 40-38 at halftime, the Pirates scored touchdowns on all four of its second-half possessions before running out the clock in the final two minutes. Plainview gained just 61 more offensive yards, 184-123 in the second half, but that was a byproduct of gaining just 58 yards on two of its scoring drives combined.
In the end, it was just another outing for Tanner Frahm.
Plainview's senior do-everything playmaker shook off a slow start to finish 14 of 22 passing for 260 yards and seven touchdowns, rushed 33 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted a pass on defense and recovered an onside kick on special teams.
"That's been a big improvement that Tanner's made in his game over the last year," Schmidt said. "Last year, we didn't use him much as a runner, and this year, he's really matured and grown up and become a dual-threat quarterback, which has made us a lot more versatile."
Frahm said the contest came down to Plainview's offensive and defensive lines. The backbreaker may have been a 15-play, 68-yard drive that took 5:41 and ended with Frahm's quarterback sneak from half a yard away on fourth-and-goal early in the fourth quarter.
"We knew our line had to dominate for us to win this game, and they did," he said. "I mean, they physically won the battle up front, and that's how most games are won — there in the trenches. I appreciate those guys a lot. They won us the game. I didn't have anything to do with it. I just run behind those guys."
The Pirates then forced a three-and-out, and a high snap led to a short field. Two plays later, Frahm and Spencer Hille connected for a 30-yard touchdown that put Plainview ahead 60-40 with 6:22 to play. Frahm and Hille would tag-team for another touchdown for another 20-point lead with 2:46 left.
Hille finished with 163 yards and three touchdowns on just six receptions, while Brendan Weber and Karter Lingenfelter each caught two touchdowns.
"Our big guys up front said they wanted to run the ball. I said, 'OK.' Sometimes I get a little pass-heavy and they have to rein me back in," Schmidt said. "I can't argue with the big guys. They're usually right."
It was a stark contrast to a first half in which the teams combined for 78 points and 623 yards on 76 offensive snaps. But for as prolific as the offenses were, the defenses combined for six takeaways in the first half, including a fumble recovery that led to Plainview's tying touchdown late in the first quarter and a Josh Rojas pick-six that put Lutheran High ahead 34-16 with 9:54 left in the first half.
"I think we had a great game plan going in," Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said.
Plainview promptly scored on its next three possessions, all touchdown passes by Frahm, while the Pirates recovered a fumbled snap and intercepted a pass, en route to taking a 38-34 lead with 4:03 on the clock.
"The turnovers were big," Suckstorf said. "We got them to turn it over, and right when we needed to respond or pull ahead a little bit, we turned it over again."
Lutheran High took the lead into intermission, though. Braden Feddern capped an eight-play drive when he tipped a pass to himself, hauled it in, and scampered the rest of the way for a 29-yard touchdown with just 17 seconds left in the half.
Rojas had a big game for Lutheran High, finishing with 173 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown to begin the scoring. Justus Searight added two touchdown runs of 40 yards or more.
Gavin Feddern, a freshman making his first start for the injured Landon Johnson at quarterback, was 5 of 10 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns before he exited late due to an injury. Braden Feddern had 106 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions.
"I thought they fought hard to the end," Suckstorf said. "I have to give a lot of credit to coach Schmidt. I thought they did a good job."
Game notes:
— Plainview broke out its alternate black jerseys for Friday's game, something that Frahm said was an idea that the seniors wanted to implement this year for occasional contests.
"These things are really cool. I love them," Frahm said.
— Plainview has now scored 50 or more points in four of its six games this season. Last week, the Pirates dropped a 90-56 contest to Neligh-Oakdale, while it scored 70 in a win over North Central and 54 in a win over Hartington-Newcastle.
"We're playing really confident on offense. Defensively, we played better tonight than we did last week, but we've still got some stuff to clean up," Frahm said.
— Suckstorf was relegated to preparing multiple emergency quarterbacks due to injuries at other spots. One of those players was transported via ambulance, and another couldn't play quarterback because of injuries at a receiver position.
"We had the worst of luck tonight," Suckstorf said. "I'll give our guys a lot of credit. A lot of our varsity, we had to teach two positions. It was tough for them to prepare. They did a good job this week."
LHNE (3-3) 16 24 0 12 — 52
Plainview (4-2) 16 22 8 20 —66
FIRST QUARTER
LHNE: Josh Rojas 67 run, Gavin Feddern run, 9:04.
LHNE: Braden Feddern 43 pass from Gavin Feddern, Gavin Feddern run, 5:51.
PLA: Karter Lingenfelter 4 pass from Tanner Frahm, Frahm run, 3:49.
PLA: Brendan Weber 47 pass from Frahm, Frahm run, 2:06.
SECOND QUARTER
LHNE: Rojas 3 run, PAT failed, 11:24.
LHNE: Justus Searight 42 run, PAT failed, 10:37.
LHNE: Rojas 25 interception return, PAT failed, 9:54.
PLA: Spencer Hille 42 pass from Frahm, Frahm run, 8:08.
PLA: Lingenfelter 6 pass from Frahm, PAT failed, 7:19.
PLA: Weber 13 pass from Frahm, Frahm run, 4:03.
LHNE: Braden Feddern 29 pass from Gavin Feddern, PAT failed, 0:17.
THIRD QUARTER
PLA: Frahm 34 run, Frahm run, 9:16.
FOURTH QUARTER
PLA: Frahm 1 run, PAT failed, 9:08.
PLA: Hille 30 pass from Frahm, Frahm run, 6:22.
LHNE: Rojas 8 run, PAT failed, 4:03.
PLA: Hille 15 pass from Frahm, Frahm run, 2:46.
LHNE: Searight 40 run, PAT failed, 2:07.