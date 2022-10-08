LINCOLN – Norfolk High scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, and added a safety in the second period to lead 16-3 at halftime.
But after two Lincoln North Star touchdowns in the third, the Panthers needed a fourth quarter drive to lock up a 22-17 win over the Navigators Friday night in a non-district contest.
The drive, which began with a Norfolk motion penalty, covered 76 yards in nine plays and included six completions on six pass attempts by senior quarterback Kaden Ternus before ending with Rowdy Bauer’s seven-yard burst up the middle on first-and-goal.
“We had a play drawn up, but then we called timeout and we were, like, we trust our linemen, so we ran it and it worked out for us,” Ternus said.
The touchdown run was Bauer’s third of the night and put the Panthers back in front 22-17, but Norfolk’s pass attempt on a two-point conversion attempt was intercepted by the Navigators’ Sam Schaefer in the end zone, leaving the door ajar for North Star with just over five minutes remaining in the game.
North Star managed two more possessions in the contest, but the Norfolk defense forced a three-and-out punt on the first, then overcame a pass interference penalty with a sack of the Gators’ backup quarterback Beaudree Ball by senior defensive end Jackson Bos, before two incompletions by Ball ended the game.
“The defense has kind of been carrying us all year,” Norfolk coach Chris Koozer said. “So it was good to see tonight, when the defense gave up a little bit, that our offense was able to pick up our defense.”
Norfolk had gained an immediate first-quarter lead when Bauer broke loose up the middle on an isolation play, galloping 53 yards for a 7-0 lead on the Panthers’ first offensive play of the game.
That lead expanded to 14-0 when, after the Norfolk defense forced the second of six North Star punts, the Panthers marched 96 yards on 12 plays with Ternus–who didn’t play last week while recovering from injury–completing 4 of 5 passes, including a 14-yard touchdown connection to Tanner Eisenhauer in the right corner of the end zone with a minute and a half left in the first period.
“Kaden did a really good job of seeing stuff; there were a couple new concepts we put in just for North Star,” Koozer said. “They run some stuff (defensively) I hadn’t seen before, and he saw it really well and threw the ball really well.”
Norfolk’s offense, and Ternus, slumped briefly in the second quarter.
The Panthers’ worst possession of the game–a three-play collection made up of a two-yard loss by Bauer, a seven-yard sack of Ternus by North Star defensive lineman Dallas Paxton, and an interception by linebacker Davis Jones–gave the Gators a short field beginning at the Norfolk 16.
However, North Stars’ second of 11 penalties in the game negated a 16-yard touchdown run by Dylan Hallett and backed the Gators up to the 34.
Following a pair of incompletions, North Star settled for a 37-yard field goal by Nick Rorabaugh and trailed 14-3.
A short punt of just 22 yards by Ball, who doubled as the Gators’ punter, gave Norfolk the ball at the North Star 43, but even though the possession ended at the 20-yard line with a missed 37-yard field goal attempt by Jake Licking, the Panthers’ defense held–sacking the Gators’ starting quarterback DJ Athouris, whose intentional grounding penalty backed North Star offense up to the three-yard line.
Athouris left the game with an injury following the play, and Ball was tackled in the end zone by the interior of the Norfolk defense for a safety.
Although Isaak Heaps picked off Ternus on the second play of the ensuing possession, the Panthers led 16-3 at halftime.
Two North Star touchdowns in the third period set up Norfolk’s winning drive in the fourth.
The Navigators’ defense held Norfolk to no yardage on its initial series of the third quarter, and the North Star offense promptly traveled 70 yards in just seven plays–including a 40-yard pass play from Ball to Braeden Sunken–then scored on a 14-yard reception by Hallett to cut the North Star deficit to 16-10.
Following another Norfolk punt, the Gators scored again, this time on the ground, as Tra’maine Lister broke loose on a 64-yard touchdown run, giving North Star its first and only lead of the game at 17-16.
Penalties, including four during one drive, along with solid Norfolk defense, hindered the Gators’ offense in the second half, while inconsistent offense slowed the Panthers–until the game-winning fourth quarter drive resulted in Norfolk’s 22-17 come-from-behind victory.
In all, Ternus completed 14 of 26 passes with three interceptions, totaling 141 yards among five receivers–with Eisenhauer and Licking each catching four passes for 47 yards and 40 yards, respectively.
“There was a little rust early, but I snapped out of it when we needed it the most,” Ternus said. “Credit to my linemen and my receivers for making catches.”
Bauer led all rushers with 87 yards on 10 carries, while Payson Owen totaled 55 on 13 tries but, while complimenting the blocking of his linemen and fullback Hudson Waldow for his own success–especially on the 53-yard touchdown run–Bauer also acknowledged his quarterback’s efficiency in the game’s outcome.
“We were just running (isolation plays) up the middle, and my fullback (Waldow) was making huge blocks left and right, so, the credit goes to him,” Bauer said. “On the winning drive, everyone knew we had to go, and Kaden stepped up and delivered.”
Norfolk’s offensive line, Koozer said, has become a rotation of six players among the five positions–including Kayden Kettler, Mason Dixon, Alan Diaz, Evan Harper, Sam Zazueta, and Caden Schiewe.
With the non-district win, the Panthers improve to 5-2, while Lincoln North Star slips to 3-4. Norfolk returns to district play with a trip to North Platte on Friday to face the Bulldogs, 4-3 and winner of four of their last five games after an 0-2 start to the season.
Norfolk (5-2) 14 2 0 6 – 22
Lincoln North Star (3-4) 0 3 14 0 – 17
Scoring summary
First quarter
NOR: Rowdy Bauer 53 run (Jacob Licking kick), 10:17.
NOR: Tanner Eisenhauer 14 pass from Kaden Ternus (Licking kick), 1:35.
Second quarter
LNS: Nick Rorabaugh 37 field goal, 9:49.
NOR: Team safety, 2:23.
Third quarter
LNS: Dylan Hallett 14 pass from Beaudree Ball (Max Kleppinger kick), 8:01.
LNS: Tra’maine Lister 64 run (Kleppinger kick), 3:39.
Fourth quarter
NOR: Bauer 7 run (pass failed), 5:12.