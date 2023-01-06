Big shots made in the fourth quarter were the difference between happiness and heartache in Norfolk High’s boys and girls basketball games Friday night.
After a tepid shooting performance through three quarters, four separate Panthers made those shots during the final six minutes to provide separation in what was a one-point game with Omaha Benson and propelled the Norfolk boys to a 43-35 win–their second victory of the season.
The roles were reversed in the girls game, however, where it was the Bunnies that made four 3-point baskets–along with 7 of 10 free throws down the stretch–to turn a game tied at 33-33 into a 49-40 Benson win.
“Finally we started to knock some down; we’ve got good shooters, but (shots) just haven’t been falling. Guys stepped up and made big shots,” Norfolk boys coach Ben Bohn said. “I don’t think we turned it over very much, but it just didn’t seem like there was any rhythm to the game.”
Those shots–which produced a 10-0 run–began with a corner 3 by freshman Braylon Owens that broke a tie and gave the Panthers a 30-27 lead.
Sophomore Chase Swanson followed with back-to-back baskets, the first a layup after a pass ahead from Jack Borgmann, and the second a pull-up jumper in transition.
Tanner Eisenhauer’s 3 from the wing completed the run with the Panthers up 37-27 and four minutes left to play.
Benson scored on consecutive possessions to draw within 37-32, but Coleson Barritt returned the Norfolk advantage to 8 points with a 3 from the right corner–his only basket of the game–and, although Borgmann missed the front-end of a bonus opportunity at the free throw line, the senior made 3 of 4 in the final 40 seconds to negate the impact of three points by the Bunnies.
Norfolk made 5 of 7 field goal attempts in that pivotal fourth quarter and produced 19 points, while Benson made 5 of 17 its attempts from the field–and just 1 of 7 3-point tries–during a furious come-from-behind effort in the period.
The Panthers’ shooting success in the fourth came after making just 7 of 18 field goal tries during the first three quarters, including a 1 of 7 struggle in the first period.
“Their defense gave us some troubles; they can move their feet–they’re quick, which is always kind of our battle,” Bohn said. “We didn’t shoot it well. Their 1-3-1 (zone) was pretty good; we practiced it, but it’s hard to simulate that size, length, and athleticism.”
Bohn said he is hoping that Owens can continue to improve after scoring a season-high 9 points against the Bunnies.
“As a freshman he’s finding spots, finding his way around varsity basketball on a consistent basis,” Bohn said. “He played really well, and he’s kind of growing up right in front of us.”
Swanson’s two fourth quarter field goals were the only two shots he attempted in the period and brought his scoring contribution to 7 points.
“Chase (Swanson) is probably our quickest guy and got some mid-range shots–he likes that shot, and we like that shot for him,” he said. “He had a good fourth quarter.”
Borgmann led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points, but made just 2 of 9 shots from the field and 9 of 16 free throws.
Those totals are representative of Norfolk’s scoring struggles–12 of 35 from the field and 13 of 24 from the free throw line–in the game.
“Hopefully, we’ll go back up to our shooting average as a team, preferably sooner rather than later,” Bohn said. “This should give us some confidence going forward, and we’ve got another good match-up (South Sioux City) tomorrow night, so hopefully this win will propel us on to play well.”
IN THE GIRLS CONTEST, the Panthers scored the game’s first 11 points to lead 13-4 after the first quarter, then increased that advantage to 22-11 at the half.
But Benson–missing a girl with injury, fielded a young group of just six players, with no seniors–opened the third period with a 10-2 run, then pulled within 25-24 on Ahmani Klabunde’s pull-up 3 from the point before tying the game at 27-27 on a 3 by Nevaeh Milton.
Although Emerson Waldow’s shot from the left elbow allowed Norfolk to lead as the third quarter ended, the Bunnies forced five lead changes and a tie score in the first three minutes of the fourth.
Waldow’s 3 from the point gave the Panthers their last lead of the game at 36-35, as Milton drained another 3 on the next Benson possession.
But Norfolk managed just two field goals in the final five minutes, by Waldow and Tasha Eisenhauer, while the Bunnies (5-3) added two more baskets and 7 of 10 free throws to finalize a 22-point output in the quarter and pull away for the 49-40 win.
Eisenhauer scored 15 points, while Waldow totaled 12 for Norfolk, which slips to 1-8 on the season.
“We were in position, had leads, but when we got into the second half things kind of fell apart,” Panthers girls coach said. “We ran better in the first half, but the second half we just got away from it.”
“We need to continue to try to create some offense from our defense,” he said. “I was really pleased with how we defended in the first half; we were getting deflections, we were coming up with loose balls, and those were leading to some transition baskets which we don’t normally get.”
Boys game
Omaha Benson 10 6 7 12 – 35
Norfolk 6 10 8 19 – 43
Omaha Benson (3-5): Brandon Jamon 2-17 0-0 5, Tyler Stafford 0-1 0-0 0, Ronald Harlan 3-10 0-0 6, Chiok John 5-10 1-3 13, Daniel Lino 0-1 0-2 0, Noah Faya 0-1 0-0 0, Ke’Von Newsome 5-9 1-2. Totals: 15-49 2-7 35.
Norfolk (2-6): Coleson Barritt 1-2 0-0 3, Easton Sullivan 1-5 0-0 3, Brayden Hendershot 1-3 0-0 3, Chase Swanson 3-5 0-0 7, Tanner Eisenhauer 1-3 2-3 5, Jack Borgmann 2-9 9-16 14, Braylon Owens 3-8 2-4 9. Totals: 12-35 13-24 43.
Girls game
Omaha Benson 4 7 16 22 – 49
Norfolk 13 9 7 11 – 40
Omaha Benson (5-3): Nevaeh Milton 2-5 0-0 6, Ahmani Klabunde 5-13 5-6 17, Lelani Carter 6-21 3-4 17, TaMia Vasser 0-4 0-0 0, Zakiyyah Muhammad 4-10 1-2 9. Totals: 16-55 9-12 49.
Norfolk (1-8): Bo Caskey 1-2 0-0 2, Emerson Waldow 5-8 1-2 12, Raina Andreasen 1-3 0-0 2, Abigail Ruda 0-1 0-0 0, Maddi Fineran 1-1 0-0 3, Cameryn Skiff 3-9 0-0 6, Tasha Eisenhauer 7-19 0-2 15. Totals: 18-43 1-4 40.