Area teams saw a lot of movement between classes this offseason.
Fourteen area teams will play the 2021-22 season in a class different from the one they were assigned to last year. Eight will be moving one class up, and six will be moving one class down. Of the 14, five of them finished in the final ratings for the 2020-21 season.
Two of them were powers that seemed to mirror each other all of last season and will even head down a similar path.
The list of similarities between Howells-Dodge and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is a long one. Both are East Husker Conference powerhouses. Both return all but one player. They were the last two teams standing in Class D1 last season after splitting a regular-season game and a subdistrict final.
In that final, Howells-Dodge held a late lead in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs tied it and then won it in overtime behind efforts from brothers Jacob and Jason Sjuts.
You may remember how, at the conclusion of the season, I wrote a piece about how both teams could likely see each other again far down the road this season. That’s still possible, but there’s a new hitch to it now that didn’t exist then.
To make it back to the final, both teams will have to get through the best of the best in Class C2.
“Part of me was a little disappointed at first, but it’s not something that we can control,” Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said. “We’re just going to control what we can control, not worry about it. It’s going to be more of a challenge, but I think it’s a challenge that we’re excited to take on.”
The same goes for HLHF coach Joe Hesse. However, if this had happened a year ago, BRLD, Yutan and Grand Island Central Catholic would have presented stiff competition. Now, all three of those teams have since lost lots of key contributors, while both the Jags and Bulldogs bring back almost everyone.
“I think we’d have been lucky to make the state tournament, and I don’t know if we would’ve been good enough to win a game at the state tournament,” Hesse said. “But with both of our situations ... those C2 schools, they graduate somebody really important and we both bring back everybody, and I think we’ll both be good fits in C2 this year.”
The Bulldogs’ athletic director, Greg Sjuts, who also is the father of Jason and Jacob Sjuts, has a rule of thumb for situations like these; for every class you move up, you’ve got to account for 1½ more good basketball players.
“Everyone has a couple of good players, but when you go from D1 to C2, those fourth and fifth guys, they’re a little bit better,” Hesse said. “In D basketball, you can hide a player or two that aren't good offensive players. In Class C basketball, you still have to honor them. You still have to start them and they’re probably a little bit bigger and a little bit faster than the guys you would’ve played in Class D1.”
In Janata’s eyes, there isn’t a ton that changes. They’ll be playing the same opponents as they did a year ago. However, the margin for error shrinks.
“We have to take care of business, we can’t start the year 1-4 like we did last year and we’ll just take things one game at a time,” Janata said. “It’s probably going to be tougher competition, but I think we’re ready to accept that challenge and we’re just excited for the opportunity.”
CLASS C
There’s a really solid argument for either the Jaguars or Bulldogs to top the charts, but I’ll take Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family here based on the win in the title game last season. There’s lots of talent and size with Jacob Sjuts, Jason Sjuts and Ethan Keller. However, as stated earlier, the Bulldogs will need to be deeper if they want to win C2. Many of their players have had great offseasons with lots of upside. Kyle Priester not only has great size at 6 feet, 5 inches but also can score from the perimeter. Sage Frauendorfer has shown an ability to make the right plays and be in the right place at the right time. Perhaps Cooper Bellar or Jet Spears will be those guys. It’ll be an interesting thing to watch as the season goes on.
Much of what we knew about Howells-Dodge a year ago remains true today. Blake Sindelar can often score in bunches, and R.J. Bayer is as tenacious a player as there is in the post. What I wonder is how they’ll be able to replace not only the talent, but the leadership of Jacob Tomczak. I’d assume Gavin Nelson will take his place, and he’s got good accuracy from beyond the arc. Much like the Jaguars’ counterparts west on 91, size and depth will be big keys for them.
Wayne surprised a lot of people last year by winning a district title, knocking off the No. 2 seed in the bracket and finishing fourth in Class C1. Now the Blue Devils bring back four starters from that team, including top scorer Tanner Walling. They did lose four seniors over the offseason, which means a lot of minutes are gone. We’ll see who can step up as not only the fifth starter, but also a key player off the bench.
I have a feeling that Hartington Cedar Catholic’s season-ending losses to Grand Island Central Catholic and BRLD are still fresh in the players’ minds. The Trojans lose top scorer Myles Thoene, but their next four from a year ago all come back. I’m curious to see how they’re able to do in terms of rebounding. They bring back Jaxson Bernecker, who led the team last year, but three of their top five overall graduated. Bernecker’s talented, but you can never handle the post alone, especially once it’s time to play for a conference title.
Pierce returns one of the best guard-post combinations in Class C1 with Abram Scholting and Ben Brahmer along with a handful of sophomores and juniors. Like Wayne, the Bluejays surprised some people by making it to the state tournament a year ago. The key for them is experience. Do they have enough as their roster is now, to make sizable improvements compared to last year?
North Bend Central was a win away from making it to the state tournament before losing to Omaha Concordia in the district title game. North Bend brings back two double-digit scorers in Brody Johnson and Kyler Hellbusch but lost lots of key contributors who were seniors last year. There’s some young talent on this team that can be good. It’ll be a tall order not only to hone it with experience, but to do so in a class as tough as C1 and a conference as tough as the East Husker.
Norfolk Catholic returns five of its top six scorers from a year ago, but the one that it did lose, Christian Mickelson, was one of the most prolific in the area and maybe even all of C2. Replacing his ability to put points on the board with multiple contributors will determine a lot in regard to how far the Knights can go.
Among those making the jump from D1 to C2 is Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, which won the state title in 2020 but lost to Walthill in the district final last season. The Bears get a little thinner on the inside with the departures of Cael Hartung and Austin Hall, but they return lots of key players, including Evan Haisch and Deagan Puppe. Consistency from guys like them, along with utilizing size, will make a big difference for them.
CLASS D
Humphrey St. Francis brings back a strong group of players that’s finished as the state runner-up and in third place over the past two seasons. A big reason for that has been Tanner Pfeifer, and he’ll be a big part of the Flyers’ success this year, too. However, they’ll need to establish depth to get over the hump and not just make it to Lincoln, but take home a title.
O’Neill St. Mary’s returns its top three scorers from last year, each of whom averaged at least 10 points. Aiden Hedstrom alone averaged more than 20, and he’ll lead a core ready to challenge for the Class D2 crown. If the Cardinals want to do so, they’ll need to improve their rebounding skills. It was a big reason for their semifinal loss to Parkview Christian.They have the skills and the experience. It’s really a matter of execution.
Wynot lost all five of its starters from last year, but among those coming back are four senior letter winners and a junior letter winner. The Blue Devils have the length and athleticism to do well on both sides of the ball. Four of their top five scorers and rebounders from a year ago are gone, so they’ll need players of all grades to fill those roles and help them improve.
A pretty big chunk of Osmond’s scoring left when Graysen Schultze graduated. He averaged 20.3 points per game while the next best (Ryan Schmidt) averaged a little over 10. Defensively, these guys will make you fight for every shot, whether you take it from the paint or the perimeter. They’ll need to be a deeper team this time around.
Creighton might have the most underrated player in the area in John Mitchell III. The junior averaged 33.5 points per game last year. He can help these Bulldogs get even further than the district final a year ago, but he can’t do it alone. Their next best player, Cade Hammer, averaged just 8.4 points a game, and their best remaining rebounder, Brody Eggers, had just under four a game. It’ll need to be a team effort for the Bulldogs.
Walthill lost two of the biggest offensive playmakers last year in Kaden Sheridan and Zander Lovejoy. Not only will they need to be replaced, but Walthill will need to shore up a defense that allowed more than 54 points a game. Physicality and size in the post will be a key as well, especially to make another trip to Lincoln.
Elgin Public/Pope John returns a strong duo in Colton Wright and Paiton Hoefer. Both come in at over 6 feet and were first- and second-team Niobrara Valley Conference last year, respectively. Overall, the Wolfpack return 11 players from last year. With that kind of depth, it’s not unrealistic to think that they can find a groove and make a run late in the season.
Bloomfield brings back all but three players from last year’s team that made a bit of noise in its district. Layne Warrior averaged 11 points a game and, as a sophomore, has lots of room to grow. The Bees will need to find someone under the net who’s able to rebound well, as their top rebounder from last year, Gavin Lauck, graduated over the offseason.