OMAHA - After the first day of the Class A state wrestling tournament, Norfolk has assured itself of bringing home at least twice as many medals as it earned a year ago.
In 2020, Norfolk qualified 10 wrestlers but brought home just two medals. This year, four Panthers are through to the semifinals assuring themselves of, at a minimum, a sixth-place medal.
"We've always had a lot of qualifiers coming down here in years past and it hurts me when we bring a lot of kids down but we don't bring a lot of medals home," Norfolk coach Justin Grey said.
"It's been my drive and my focus for probably the last 10 years; I'm just tired of losing down here."
As for the team race, the Panthers have a goal of a top-five finish and sat in fifth place after the first of two days, just 3 1/2 points behind second-place North Platte.
Seven Panthers won their opening-round matches and four of those also won thier quarterfinal showdowns to qualify for the semis.
Norfolk 106-pounder Jesse Lewis opened the tournament with a pin over Enrique Haynes of Millard West then scored a technical fall over Dominic Martinez of Papillion-LaVista.
"It all happens in the practice room and it's not just me it's my partners who help me out and my coaches," Lewis said..
Lewis (32-3) was scheduled to take on Omaha Central's Darelle Bonam Jr. (24-8) in Thursday's semifinals.
Jake Licking pinned his way to the 145-pound semis, recording second-period falls over Alex Korte of Columbus and Ian Mendoza of Lincoln Southeast.
Licking (22-4) will take on Brody Arrands (39-3) of Grand Island. "I wrestled him once. I lost that match, I was fighting some injuries," he said, "but I've got to focus on my positioning. I think I can get that one."
Jake's older brother, 160-pounder Josh Licking, improved to 32-0 by pinning Tavian Thomas of Omaha Westside in 43 seconds and scoring a 10-0 major decision over Drew Loosvelt of Columbus.
"I was kind of disappointed with that match," Josh Licking said. "I thought I could get a few more bonus points."
Josh's semifinal matchup is with Grand Island's Kolby Lukasiewicz (32-3).
"I'm pumped for tomorrow, just kind of shaking the nerves off today," Josh Licking siad. "I'm super pumped to see my brother get a win over there and get his first medal."
One other Panther, 170-pounder Austin Miller won a pair of matches in dramatic fashion to earn a spot in the semis.
In the opening round, Millard South's JJ Latenser scored a takedown on Miller and took a 2-0 lead into the second period. Latenser then chose to bottom position and soon regretted it.
Thirty-two seconds after the referee's whistle, Miller put the Patriot on his back and pinned him.
Then in the semifinals, Miller (19-3), took on sixth-ranked Cameron Cunningham of Gretna. The match was tied 2-all entering the third period. Miller chose the down position and took the lead with an escape and sealed it a minute later with a takedown for a 5-2 win.
"Third period you dig deep and give it everything you've got right there," Miller said. "I wasn't supposed to place here or win that match, just defying the odds, it's just amazing."
Miller's coach also weighed in. "He's still battling through an injury," Grey said. "Can't say what that injury is but he battles through it. His mental toughness is probably what I'm most proud of."
Panther 113-pounder No. 6 Gavin Van Driel fell in the semis to fourth-ranked Adrian Bice of Columbus and the state's No. 4 132-pounder Weston Godfrey lost to No. 3 Landon McLaughlin of Lincoln Southwest, 6-1.
At 285, Norfolk's fifth-ranked Brayden Heffner lost a heartbreaker to No. 3 Nolan Olafson of Millard South. After a scoreless first period, Heffner scored with an escape in the second and was later warned for stalling.
Olafson tied it with an escape in the third and took a 2-1 when the referee called Heffner for stalling a second time.
The Millard South wrestler then sealed it with a late takedown.
"Heffner should be in the semifinals," Grey said. "But unfortunately, he left it in the ref's hands and now he's got to wrestle back and do it the hard way. He's got to learn, as a junior, that it's better to win the first two."
Despite the disappointments, Grey was proud of how his team performed on day one. "When you're in Norfolk, Nebraska and you have to compete against Lincoln and Omaha schools, you have to outwork them," he said.
"There should be a couple of more guys in the semis, but I know those guys are fired up. We need those guys to come back (in the consolation bracket) for the team.
Van Driel, Godfrey and Heffner all rebounded to win their second-round consolation matches and will wrestle on Thursday with the goal of earning a third-place medal.
Two Panthers, 120-pound Calvin Empkey and Jake Hoffman at 138 lost thier opening-round bouts, won their first-round consolations but lost in the second round of consolations.
Dylan Busch (126) and Joel Mercado (220) both finished 0-2.
"So, we did more this year than we've ever done in the past," Grey said. "It's not me. It's the kids. The kids are putting in the work, putting in the time. They're lifting outside of practices. This is what happens when you outwork your competition."
Millard South has already separated itself from the rest of the Class A field, but the runner-up trophy appears to be up for grabs and the Panthers are definitely in the mix.
"The top five is going to be determined by who does the best in the wrestlebacks," Grey said. For Norfolk to be battling to be one of the top five teams, I'm definitely not satisfied, but hopefully that's a good testament for our guys to realize that we can be in the top five every year if we just work hard and believe."