More than one night of racing will be necessary to determine if the impact of the new “D-shaped” configuration of the track at Off Road Speedway is a difference-maker.
In all probability, drivers will make adjustments as time goes on and experience enters into the equation.
But last Saturday night during the season opener in front of 500 racing fans, Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg — who won the “A” feature in the IMCA Sport Mods division — definitely found the track’s design to his liking.
“We got two good practice sessions in earlier in the year; we put a lot of laps on,” Langenberg said. “I don’t know that (the track design) had anything to do with my win, but I felt like the new track opened up the back straightaway a little bit; it kind of got congested once in a while when guys would get runs on each other and got bottlenecked up to one lane. Now it’s opened up coming out of (turn) two.”
Langenberg was in third place behind Brian Osantowski of Columbus, who had moved up quickly from the fifth row, and pole-sitter Jacob Swanson of Lincoln when a caution forced a restart with 12 laps left.
“When the caution came out, I got put to the outside on the restart, and I figured I’d see how much of that high side was left because I’d run the bottom the first few laps and it didn’t feel great,” Langenberg said. “I figured I’d try the top, and it was there.”
That decision helped Langenberg pass both Osantowski and Swanson on the outside coming out of turn two with 12 laps remaining.
“Up top in turn one and two, the track was really good; it seems like that’s the shaded part,” Langenberg said. “In three and four where the sun and the wind hits a lot, you’ve got to really watch what you do down there because it’s usually super slick.”
Osantowski was unable to close the distance on Langenberg, finishing second, while Norfolk’s Kyle Prauner took third.
Justin Addison won the IMCA Stock Cars feature race, coming out of a five-car battle that formed ahead of the pack, to finish in front of Shawn Primrose and Tanner Pettitt. All three drivers are from Norfolk.
Neligh’s Jason Wilkinson, who has transitioned into an IMCA Hobby Stock after several years of success behind the wheel of a stock car, claimed his first Off Road Speedway win in the division.
Wilkinson took the lead within the firsttwo laps of the 15-lap race and finished well ahead of Shannon Pospisil and Tanner Uehling, both of Norfolk, who took second and third place, respectively.
Norfolk’s Ben Sukup won the IMCA Late Models feature by taking advantage of his starting position on the outside of row one to come out on top of a “front row” battle with Cedar Rapids driver Zach Zentner, who had started on the pole.
After leading for half of the race, Zentner saw his best chance to lock up the win come down to a caution with 12 laps remaining. He started at the front of a “Delaware-double” field with Norfolk’s Chase Osborne and Sukup behind him.
But Sukup made his move on the backstretch and pulled even with Zentner coming out of turn four as the two passed the flag stand side-by-side. Sukup then established a sizable lead during the remaining nine laps for the win. Zentner finished second with Osborne taking third place.
Off Road Speedway will hold another regular night of racing on Saturday, June 13.