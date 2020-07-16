Katie Reed has her work cut out for her.
As the new events director for the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, Reed is picking up where former director Jarad Dahlkoetter left off: Planning four large events around the restrictions of a pandemic.
But the Norfolk native said her predecessor — who moved to the East Coast to follow his dream career — left her with detailed instructions, and she feels ready to tackle the task ahead.
“I have four of the biggest events happening in the next four months,” Reed said. “I was given a huge ball, but I’m definitely taking it and running with it.”
Reed spent three weeks working closely with Dahlkoetter before his departure, but her involvement with the chamber began long before her employment with the organization.
In fact, she was named Chamber Ambassador of the Year in 2019 for her extensive involvement with the events. She later was asked to join the chamber’s board of directors, a position she had for about five months before taking on the event director’s role.
Reed grew up in Norfolk and moved to Arizona for a couple of years before returning to Northeast Nebraska. Reed said she missed the feel of the Norfolk area; that prompted her decision to return.
“Being a small-town Midwestern girl, I was not comfortable (in Arizona). We came back here, and I’m very thankful we did. I love Norfolk,” she said.
Reed said her desire to get out and connect with members of the community sprouted after spending a lot of her time alone doing inventory at a previous job.
“I was ... in a building all by myself, counting, and I just knew it wasn’t for me,” Reed said of her previous job. “I knew I needed more and so I got out and started getting involved, going to the animal shelters, doing food for the homeless shelter. It made my heart warm. I knew I had to start helping people and giving back as much as possible.”
When she became involved with the chamber, Reed didn’t realize that it would hold a job opportunity for her down the road, an opportunity that has proven so far to be as challenging as it has rewarding.
Reed is in the midst of planning the 2020 Chamber Golf Day, which is set to take place Friday, July 24, at the Norfolk Country Club.
After that, her focus will shift to the annual chamber banquet — which was postponed from its usual date in April due to COVID-19 and will now happen on Friday, Aug. 28.
The restrictions in place because of coronavirus have required only minimal shifts in how the banquet will proceed. The most noticeable change will be the limited number of chairs at each table, she said.
The annual Oktoberfest celebration and the Young Professionals Summit are scheduled to take place in the succeeding months. Planning Oktoberfest has been a bit more complicated because of its size and what it offers.
“Oktoberfest is a totally different beast of its own right now,” Reed said. “It’s just hard because you can’t separate Oktoberfest people. They want to get close. They want to mingle. They want to drink. I don’t know how we’re going to do that one right now.”
Reed said she was given a “huge ball” when it comes to carrying out the plans, but she’s definitely taking it and running with it.
Reed has a binder from Dahlkoetter that acts as a cheat sheet, explaining the necessary details of each event. Although the playbook might look different next year depending on how much the threat of COVID-19 lingers, Reed said she’s looking forward to taking on the challenge set out before her.
“When I first took the position, I kept telling myself I’ve got big shoes to fill, but then I stepped back and said, ‘I don’t have big shoes to fill.’ Jarad has his own set of shoes, and I’ve got my own set of shoes. I plan to kind of mesh them together. ... When somebody new comes in, you get new ideas that come with (that person). So, yes, there will be a big set of shoes to fill, but they’re going to be Katie’s big set of shoes.”