The start to Norfolk Catholic’s season was a bit less than ideal.
After less than a week of practice following the state football championship game and Thanksgiving break, the Knights dropped their season-opener against Omaha Gross Catholic.
What followed would lead to the best season the Knights have had in a decade.
The red and white won the next 13 games, then after a loss to O’Neill, finished as the finalists in the Mid-State Conference tournament, losing to Wayne in the championship game. Two weeks later, they opened up subdistricts with their second win of the season over Lutheran High Northeast, then handed Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family its first loss in a calendar year to win it.
FINAL: Norfolk Catholic 39, Hartington Cedar Catholic 36.
Two days later, they officially punched their ticket to their first state tournament since 2012 with a 56-46 win over Palmyra.
“I am extremely proud of our basketball team. They truly do not care who gets the credit as long as we are successful,” coach Kevin Manzer said. “Players have embraced their roles and everyone has taken it upon himself to show up, work hard and listen.”
The success has come largely thanks to a defense allowing just 39.04 points a game. The Knights have allowed 50 or more points in just two games this season.
“We are defined by our defense,” Manzer said. “The boys take pride in mastering our system, and every player that steps onto the floor understands that he must defend to the best of his ability if we are going to be successful.”
Not to be overlooked is the pride the red and white take in rebounding. As a team, it averages 27.5 a game and hasfour players with at least 3.5 a game.
“Every player on our team understands how important rebounding is, especially on the offensive end,” Manzer said. “We have rebounded 41% of our misses this year, which is an elite number. That takes 10 hands going after every single ball, every possession.”
Manzer believes it took all 12 of those on the roster to bring Norfolk Catholic back to Lincoln for the first time in 10 years — from the seven players who play consistently to those on the bench providing a needed spark.
“Our bench has the best energy that I have ever been around,” Manzer said. “Our role players make plays, and our starters play great team basketball.”
The team that awaits them in the quarterfinal is one they are very familiar with.
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s 2021 season had a humbling end, with blowout losses to Grand Island Central Catholic in the semifinal and BRLD in the third-place game of the state tournament.
The Trojans began this season strong and with a statement win, beating Auburn, the three-time defending champion of Class C1, 71-69 in six overtimes, in the semifinals of the Northeast Nebraska Shootout in December.
Although they narrowly lost to Wayne in the final, they won 10 of their next 11 and finished third in the Mid-State Conference tournament. Wins over Ponca and Hartington-Newcastle in subdistricts and North Central in their district final sent them to state for the second straight year.
Jaxson Bernecker and Carter Arens provide length and athleticism inside while Tate Thoene’s aggressive defense and shooting from the field create a well-balanced attack.
The Knights and Trojans split their two matchups in the regular season. Norfolk Catholic won the Mid-State semifinal 56-45. On Feb. 18, Cedar Catholic won at home 48-44.
“Hartington Cedar Catholic plays extremely hard. Their defense is physical and they attack every rebound,” Manzer said. “They are opportunistic on offense and we will need to play our best basketball to win.”
As a team, Cedar averages 30.22 a game.
Trojans coach Matt Steffen, who hopes to lead the Trojans to their first state title since 1984, is ready for what could likely be another tight one.
“I expect another close, hard-fought game,” he said. “We are looking forward to the challenge of playing in a very tough field down at the state tournament.”
Whoever wins that game will face one of two teams that are even more familiar with one another.
It’s perfectly within reason to say that Howells-Dodge and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family have been joined at the hip the past two years.
After facing off for the Class D1 crown a year ago, both teams were moved up to Class C2 and entered the year as two of the five smallest schools based on enrollment.
They certainly haven’t played like it.
The Jaguars posted their best record since 2013-14, the second year they played as a consolidated school. Two of their three losses have been to the Bulldogs; one a 47-45 heartbreaker at home and the other a 54-38 defeat in the East Husker Conference finals.
FINAL: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47, Howells-Dodge 45. The Bulldogs survive to remain undefeated.
Since the latter, the black and green haven’t lost. They ended the regular season with wins over North Bend Central and Lutheran High Northeast. They then won their two subdistrict games by a combined 58 points before topping Stromsburg Cross County 63-47 in the C2-7 district final.
“Our shooting this year is definitely a difference maker,” coach Kevin Janata said of this year’s team. “We’ve relied on our defense in previous years, but this year the shooting, especially from 3, has been much better.”
Four of Howells-Dodge’s starters average at least 8.5 points a game.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, didn’t miss a beat even in a class with bigger schools. They opened the year with 24-straight wins, including a title at the North Bend Central Holiday Tournament, an East Husker tournament title and a 59-44 win over Class C1 Milford in the Heartland Hoops Classic.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family won its subdistrict semifinal over Elkhorn Valley but was shocked by NorIt quickly recovered with an 81-33 win over Maxwell to punch its ticket to its fourth-straight state tournament.
“We have some guys that have put in a lot of work to put themselves in this position,” coach Joe Hesse said. “Being able to play in the state tournament is an incredible reward for years of hard work.”
That hard work has materialized in an offense that averages 64.6 points per game. Seniors Jacob Sjuts (15.1 ppg) and Jason Sjuts (12) have led the charge. The Bulldogs also average 31.8 rebounds a game.
Now what awaits Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Monday is an opponent it knows all too well. The game will be the 10th time they’ve faced each other since each senior class entered high school.
If Howells-Dodge wants to beat the Bulldogs for the first time since the subdistrict final a year ago, the Jaguars need to control the paint and be light on their feet defensively.
“We have to slow down their post game while still getting out on the shooters,” Janata said. “Jacob Sjuts does a great job playing in the high post and (Ethan) Keller is huge on the block.”
As for Hesse, he’s ready for what he’s sure will be another great game.
“It’s always fun to compete against Howells-Dodge,” Hesse said. “You know you’re going to play a highly skilled and well-prepared opponent.”
The arrangement in the bracket guarantees that the area will have a team playing for the championship on Friday at 4 in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Which team that will be is anyone’s guess.
Class C1 will have only one area representative, but they’re quite familiar with trips to Lincoln.
The Wayne Blue Devils are headed to state for the third straight year and the sixth in the last 12.
Wayne opened its season with 10-straight wins, the last being a 32-31 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic to win the Northeast Nebraska Shootout.
Brandon Bartos from downtown! Wayne leads by three with 4.4 left.
Not long after was when the Blue Devils took their first hit to the armor; a 38-26 loss at the hands of Norfolk Catholic. They responded with five more wins before falling at Cedar Catholic.
The next game ended up being a statement win for the Blue Devils, as they defeated Wahoo — which comes into the tournament as its No. 1 seed in Class C1 — 53-50 on the road.
From there, the blue and white won the Mid-State Conference tournament for the third straight year, blazed through BRLD and West Point-Beemer in subdistricts and beat O’Neill to win their district final.
Coach Rob Sweetland has been especially bullish about his team’s defense, which has allowed just 39.5 points a game.
“I feel our defense is as good as it’s ever been here at Wayne,” Sweetland said. “I think it can carry us down the stretch.”
Their first-round opponent is one they’re not only familiar with, but have been hungry for revenge for about a year.
Kearney Catholic was the No. 2 seed heading into last year’s tournament but was knocked off by the Blue Devils 59-52 in the quarterfinal.
The Stars return as the No. 3 seed and having only lost once since the, a 35-31 defeat at the hands of Class B Omaha Skutt Catholic.
Kearney Catholic’s top six scorers are all seniors. Brett Mahoney leads the charge with 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game.
Their defense is one that could give Wayne a run for its money, allowing a measly 36.9 points a game.
“They have a great player in Brett Mahoney and have a great defense,” Sweetland said. “I expect a competitive hard-fought game.