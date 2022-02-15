Four area teams compete in Class B

Four area teams will be represented at the Class B Nebraska State Individual Wrestling Championships this weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Pierce had the top finish of the area teams in any of the four districts as the Bluejays placed fourth in the B-3 tournament in Minden with 121 points.
The Bluejays had no district champions but had three wrestlers place second and a couple place third to qualify five for Omaha.
Brock Bolling at 132 pounds placed second, with his lone loss in the tournament coming to an undefeated wrestler from Omaha Skutt who handed Bolling only his third loss on the season. Matt Christensen at 170 and Dawson Raabe at 285 were also runners-up at Minden.
Wayne and Boone Central each finished fourth in their respective districts and each qualified five wrestlers for state.
The Blue Devils placed fifth at Nebraska City and had three wrestlers place third out of the five headed to Omaha.
Will Leseberg at 106, Dakota Spann at 182 and Martin Castillo at 195 all ended up with a bronze medal at districts.
The Cardinals get the travel award after heading west to Sidney to compete in the B-4 tournament, finishing the meet with 118.5 points.
Boone Central had second-place showings from Carson Wood at 120, Gavin Dozler at 132, Samuel Grape at 145 and Hank Hudson at 195.
Ashton Schafer placed third at 160 pounds.
West Point-Beemer joined Wayne in the Nebraska City district and finished eighth with 62 points, three spots behind the Blue Devils.
Edward Pen at 113 and Jamison Evert at 132 each finished second in the district while Ryan Woitaszewski was third at 145.
It appears some of the common leaders should be at the top of the Class B podium this year as Waverly, Broken Bow, Hastings, Bennington and Scottsbluff came out of districts at or near the top with several qualifiers.
The Badgers from Bennington may have a slight edge.