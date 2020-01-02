Fountain Point expansion

Dr. Joseph Dangberg (from left), Dr. David Lux, Dr. Charles Harper, Dr. Phil Eckstrom, Jennifer Horstman, Maureen Frisch, Dr. Tom Beutler, Sally Beutler and Logan Beutler dig in their shovels to officially kick off construction of the new $6 million expansion of the Fountain Point Medical Community, which will include the addition of an imaging center, urgent care and child development center.

 Courtesy photo

The second phase of development of the Fountain Point Medical Community is underway.

Construction on the new $6 million addition — which will include the Fountain Point Imaging Center, an urgent care facility and All God’s Children Child Development Center — began as ground officially was broken in late December.

“These additional services added in phase two will create a one-stop shop with coordinated care, creating an efficient and cost-effective patient experience,” said Mary Kay Uhing, chief operating officer of the Fountain Point development.

The new 15,000-square-foot addition will be constructed on the south side of the existing medical offices mall, which opened in September to provide more medical options to the Norfolk community.

The Fountain Point Medical Community offers myriad health care services for all ages, as well as a pain management program that helps patients minimize discomfort and shorten recovery times.

Services at the new imaging center will include 3-D digital mammography, MRI, CT, ultrasound and X-ray. The center will provide all of the imaging needed for diagnostic and treatment purposes, including ultrasound-guided biopsies and other procedures, Uhing said.

Uhing added that the imaging center would employ about 10 staff, including two radiologists. The child development center will open with about 10 employees.

The child development center will be open to employees of Fountain Point Medical Center, as well as the public, Uhing said.

The second phase of the Fountain Point development is expected to be complete by the fall of 2020.

