The late Joyce Hall credits his drive to succeed to his desire to eat regularly.
“Poverty for me was a tremendous spur. It actually gave me an advantage over a lot of folks when I was starting out,” he said in his 1979 biography called “When You Care Enough.”
I came across the book recently quite by accident and found some interesting stories about life in Norfolk, including tales of gun fights and murders and other devious acts.
But first, some background.
Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards, was born in 1891 in David City to George and Nancy Hall. His mother named him after a Methodist Bishop from Minnesota who happened to be in town that day.
Hall’s brother, Rollie, was nine years older than Joyce, and Bill was seven years older. Their sister, Marie, was four years younger than Joyce.
Life in David City was a challenge for the family, partly because George Hall didn’t care about supporting them
“We weren’t poor because my father couldn’t make a living — we were poor because he let us be,” Hall said in his book. “Although he always seemed to have some money himself, he sent very little to us.”
George Hall left the family for good when Joyce was 7 years old. Their mother sustained the family, even though she wasn’t very healthy, and they often went without heat or water in the house. Consequently, Joyce quit school before graduating so he could work and help support the family. The older boys also started working when they were young.
When he was 8 years old, Hall went to work for a farmer, expecting to help in the fields, with the livestock and even ride horses. Instead, he was a nurse and kitchen maid for the farmer’s wife, who was expecting a baby.
His other endeavors included selling lemonade at the circus and ball games, selling sandwiches to train passengers, and even raising, canning and selling horseradish, an endeavor that wasn’t very successful.
At the age of 9, he started pedeling a line of perfume, cosmetics, lemon extract, cologne and soap for a company that later became Avon. He borrowed the money to buy the samples from his grandfather.
“It took a lot of selling after school and on Saturdays,” he said. “I got 40% commission on what I sold and turned everything over to my mother.”
When his brothers moved to Columbus to work in a store, Joyce joined them during the summer to sell fireworks and again before Christmas to help with the Christmas rush.
In 1902, Rollie and Bill Hall and another partner bought a bookstore in Norfolk, and when school was out in the spring, Joyce joined them to work in the store.
Hall’s initiation to Norfolk was anything but boring. The adventures started on the train ride when a man who “hadn’t neglected his thirst,” made a few loud remarks, then pulled a gun from his hip pocket and took three shots right down the aisle.
“We all ducked behind our seats,” Hall said. “I could almost feel the bullets whizzing over my head.”
A brakeman hit the gunman on the head with the butt of his gun, which knocked him out for the duration of the trip. Law enforcement officials met the train, and the man was taken into custody.
Once in Norfolk, Hall expected to be met by his brother, Bill. When Bill didn’t show, Hall set out on foot only to encounter a scuffle between the barbershop porter and an “equally husky townsman” that had drawn a crowd of spectators.
“For about 45 minutes, with a couple of interruptions by self-appointed referees, the two of them slammed away at each other until their eyes were practically closed. By the time they both looked like a couple of raw beefsteaks, the police force in its entirety, a day marshal and a night marshal, stopped the fight.”
Fighting and gambling must have been normal during Norfolk’s early days. It seems that two known gamblers -- Charlie Dugan and Lee Bailey -- came to blows during a game at the Buffet Saloon, that included the mayor. Dugan insulted Bailey, and Baily left and came back with gun.
“Dugan shot first and Bailey fell, dropping his gun to the floor. He raised himself up on one elbow and retrieved his gun even though Dugan kept shooting. Bailey managed to get in a shot or two, and Dugan collapsed. Both of them died,” Hall wrote.
Hall watched the proceedings from an awning bar on the window of the saloon, where he had a “peephole” just big enough to see what was going on, he said.
Around a year later, a man by the name of Valley Nethaway, met the afternoon train bent on killing his wife who had filed for divorce. Nethaway jumped on the train and “emptied both barrels of the shotgun into his wife.”
The train ground to a halt, Nethaway ran as far as the office of a grain company where he shot himself.
When not watching shootouts, Hall earned $18 a month working for his brothers as a clerk and janitor. He arrived at the store at 7 a.m., and swept the floor before going to school, minded the store during the lunch hour so his brothers could take a break, returned after school and worked until supper at 6 p.m., then went back to the store and worked until closing at 10 p.m.
When business was slow at the store, he read popular magazines and best-selling books by popular authors, including Zane Grey, Mark Twain and even Winston Churchill — the novelist, not the English Prime Minister.
After a while, Nancy and Marie Hall joined the rest of the family in Norfolk where they lived in a “comfortable, two-story house with central heating and an indoor bathroom.”
Despite the prosperity, Hall continued to work as many jobs as he could fit into the day, including hauling newspapers from the train depot at Norfolk Junction to downtown.
“It took a couple of trips by bicycle to get all 400 to the store,” Hall said.
It was during those early years in Norfolk that Hall had to prove he wasn’t a sissy, despite his name.
“Stub (Turlock) was the ringleader and everyone was afraid of him, including me. One Saturday I was handling the store alone. I went to a restaurant to get a sandwich to bring back to the store. Stub was sitting on some steps, and as I passed, he tripped me. I fell flat on my face. I climbed onto him before he could get off the steps and learned then that he was just a bully who was mostly talk. We never became friends, but he gave me no further trouble.”
By 1903, Rollie Hall was on the road more than home, selling candy for a factory in Omaha. That year, he took his younger brother along on his trip to Chadron, the Badlands and the Pine Ridge Reservation, where he witnessed the plight of the Lakot a Sioux who were expected to make a living on land that “couldn’t even grow a cactus plant.”
“There were lines strung between trees on one side of the camp with some kind of meat hanging to dry in the sun,” Hall wrote. “I wondered what it was, and Henry (a boy about his age who had taken him to the reservation) enlightened me. It was dog meat.”
A few years later, Hall took over Rollie’s route, making regular trips to the Black Hills where he rode the Deadwood Stagecoach and met characters similar to Deadeye Dick, Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickok.
Back in Norfolk, and not content to squander his time, he sold popcorn to passengers coming through town on the trains.
“On the best night, I sold more than $80 worth of 5 cent bags,” he said.
His fortunes changed when, in 1905, a “snappy-looking young man in a derby hat walked in” the store.
He was a salesman for a importer of illustrated post cards.
“The post card craze was at its peak. Almost everybody had an album or two to keep the cards people sent. Most of then had messages, such as birthday greetings, and a few said nothing at all.”
The “snappy looking man” was in need of someone to sell postcards, so, after some convincing, the brothers pooled their resources and bought a supply.
“I’ve wondered where I’d be and what I’d be doing if he hadn’t stopped in our store that night,” Hall said.
Once school was out, Hall went on the road selling cards. Along the way, he bought a carload of sweeping compound and the exclusive rights to a sales territory. For a while, Joyce and Rollie traveled together selling candy, sweeping compound and post cards.
Finally, Joyce gave up the sweeping compound and focused on post cards. In 1910, when he was 18, he took his cards and his business sense to Kansas City, where he grew his empire.
Rollie, Marie and their mother soon joined him. Bill, who had married a woman from Columbus in 1906, stayed in town, buying a house at 1103 Koenigstein Avenue. In 1916, he constructed a new building for the store at 411 Norfolk Ave. Five years later, he and his family joined the others in Kansas City, and the Hall era in Norfolk came to an end.