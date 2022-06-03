The voices sound different than they did two years ago, but a phone ministry that began as a way to reach shut-ins during the early days of the pandemic still is going strong.
Every week, the Rev. Glen Emery — former pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond — and four lay ministers from the Fordyce and Yankton areas record a daily devotion that may be accessed by calling from a cell or landline. It’s a project Emery said he did not expect to continue this long after the COVID shutdown of 2020 ended.
“As long as people think it’s a worthwhile endeavor, I’m willing to keep doing it,” Emery said. “In today’s day and age — with all of the stuff going on in our country and world — we need the word of God as much now as we ever did. If it’s an avenue where we’re reaching people and we’re making a difference in the life of even one person, it’s worth it.”
The project started as the brainchild of Clark Wilke, an Osmond resident who was concerned about the spiritual well-being of neighbors who were isolated because of the coronavirus but were not savvy in the technology department.
“I live across from a retirement home, a six-plex, where everyone is 70 or more,” Wilke said after starting the project in 2020. “Most of those people are not on Facebook and can’t get to Zoom and all of that other technology. I thought let’s back up our technology to 1960 and see if we can reach some of these people.”
Working with Emery and the Rev. Rodgers Chishiba — who at the time served as pastor of the Methodist church in Osmond — and services provided by American Broadband, Wilke spearheaded a plan to provide people with regularly updated biblical messages that are accessible from landline and cellular telephones.
A new message has been accessible every day at 402-748-3974 for a little more than two years now. Both pastors have since left Osmond. Emery left in October 2021 to take on the role of pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury.
“I just assumed since I was not going to be in the Osmond area anymore, I would not be contributing,” Emery said. “Clark reached out to me right away. He said, ‘If you’re willing to do it, we want you to continue.’ ”
Not long after, Chishiba accepted a call to a church in Kansas, and although Emery didn’t have any data to show how many people the landline devotions were reaching, he carried on with the bulk of the project alone.
“I had this sense in my heart that people appreciated it and wanted it to continue,” Emery said. “I felt like it was something I could contribute.”
But, Emery said, the ministry load at the church in Fairbury is significantly greater than in Osmond, so he reached out to Wilke to see if he could find anyone willing to share the duties.
Jan Schiferl with the WJ Ranch at Fordyce responded to the call for aid. Schiferl wears many hats; she is a singer, songwriter and storyteller who hosts women’s retreats and speaks at churches.
“Clark was telling us that some of the pastors had moved out of town, and it was mostly falling on Pastor Emery’s shoulders,” she said. “It also had turned out that one of my many little COVID projects — if you will — was I started an email devotion that I would send out weekly.”
Schiferl said she already had been writing the email devotion for two years. The addition of recording a 2-minute-long devotion for callers to the landline seemed like a natural fit for her.
“It was just kind of a God thing,” she said.
Schiferl also happened to have three “very good, wonderful friends” she felt would be great resources to supplement for what they wanted to do. She reached out to them in hopes at least one would agree to be part of it.
All three of them — Laura Larsen, Loretta Sorensen and JoLynn Tennant, all of Yankton — accepted the invitation, she said. Now, Emery and Schiferl record devotions for two days of the week each and Larsen, Sorensen and Tennant each take one of the remaining days.
“Between us, it really has eased the ... effort it takes for any one of us to accomplish this,” Emery said.
Emery added that he’s encouraged to see lay people taking on the task of sharing the word of God and devotional thoughts, and it’s a project he believes could last much longer than he could ever anticipate.
Schiferl said she’s more than glad to join her friends to take part in what she believes is a worthwhile endeavor.
“We’re kind of living in a world where there’s a lot of dark — there’s a lot of dark things,” she said. “Anything that can give somebody a little inspiration or a little light in their day is a pretty cool deal.”