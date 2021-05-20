GRAND ISLAND — Rachel Kohlman remembers her first day on the job at the O’Neill Police Department — St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 2007.
It was a frenzy, she said, but it gave her a glimpse of the community togetherness she would get to experience in O’Neill over the next 14 years.
Her tenure in O’Neill was oftentimes a grind, she said, but that grind is part of what helped her prepare to serve today at the state’s law enforcement training hub in Grand Island.
Kohlman didn’t want to ever be a cop in a big city, she said, and it didn’t take her long to realize that she had the “best of all worlds” serving as a small-town cop in O’Neill.
“It was kind of a fluke deal, and I realized that I could go out and do these amazing things in my community,” she said. “I think that rural law enforcement is a unique thing in itself. You have to be a jack of all trades. I got to work my own cases, and that helps you become well-educated.”
An Appleton, Minnesota, native, Kohlman first moved from the Twins Cities area — where she had pursued a major in agricultural education — to Nebraska in 2004 to be closer to family. Her parents had moved to Northeast Nebraska in 2002 to operate a potato farm in O’Neill that is now known as Elkhorn River Farms.
Kohlman attended Northeast Community College, where she earned an associate degree in paramedicine.
After graduating, she spent time in Holt County working as a jail corrections officer for about three years before the O’Neill Police Department inquired about an opening there in 2007.
Protecting a community home to family and friends of Kohlman’s presented her an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.
“O’Neill is not just a community, but it’s my family. I learned that service is learning how I can best serve and protect my family,” Kohlman said. “I thought, ‘How is it that one day I can give back to someone else and give to someone else what I was given?’ I discovered where I wanted to be.”
Kohlman graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island and began working full time in 2008. She served both as a patrol officer and an investigator in O’Neill, working some of the community’s most high-profile cases during her tenure.
She also assisted with organizing community events and played a major role in the upstart of the department’s K9 program.
But Kohlman’s law enforcement duties exceeded O’Neill city limits.
In June 2014, Kohlman was sworn in as the Ewing police chief — something she balanced into her schedule on top of her O’Neill police responsibilities. She served in that position for four years, she said.
“The Ewing job is only a part-time position, but I treated it like a full-time job,” Kohlman said. “There was plenty of paperwork, patrolling and outreach that needed to be done. I poured a lot into that job.”
Move to Grand Island
Kohlman had visited the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center on a number of occasions, helping train aspiring O’Neill law enforcement workers.
She had been contacted by representatives from the training center numerous times over a multi-year span about working at the center, but her life in O’Neill was something Kohlman was hesitant to relinquish.
“O’Neill became home for me, and I never took that lightly. I had thought about working here (in Grand Island) before and thought, ‘You only get so many opportunities.’ After the interview process here, it solidified that this is where I want to be.”
Kohlman began working for the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center on Feb. 16, but she also continued certain duties for the O’Neill Police Department through St. Pat’s weekend to reach a full 14 years on the job.
Kohlman’s main duties as a special deputy state sheriff instructor consist of teaching self defense, weapons and a variety of other courses during basic training sessions, which happen twice a year.
Between basic training sessions, Kohlman spends her days attending other classes and staff meetings, reviewing materials and creating schedules.
Some of the biggest differences between her last job and her current job, Kohlman said, are the changed work hours and the limited outdoor exposure.
“I feel like a daywalker sometimes. I’ve had to adjust my eyes and become more of a morning person,” she said. “I spent much of my career on the road being outside; I still get a lot of outside time, but it’s different. My office isn’t a mobile office anymore, and I’ve enjoyed that more than I anticipated.”
The law enforcement training center staff is extremely well-trained, she said, sporting some of the top-notch instructors in the world.
“There are simply amazing people here and, ultimately, we just want what’s best for officers across Nebraska,” Kohlman said. “It’s easy to be confident in every student that walks through these programs.”
Kohlman’s 14-year stint in O’Neill helped pave the path to where she is now, she said, where she gets to help breed the future protectors of communities across Nebraska. She’s grateful to do something she feels she’s had a lifetime calling to do — serve.
“Something I try to live by is determining how we truly commit to the communities in which we serve and understand what citizens need,” she said. “We want to train true guardians and protectors who know how to serve our communities.”